CAMA, a declaration of war against Christians –Archbishop

The Archbishop of Province of Niger Delta, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Tunde Adeleke, has described the Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari as a war against the church and Christians.

Adeleke, who is also the Chairman, Christian Council of Nigeria in the South-South geo-political zone, disclosed this yesterday while addressing journalists in Calabar, Cross Rivers State capital. The Act, he added, was signed in bad faith and meant to ridicule and humiliate the church and declaring that Christians in the country will fight the matter to its conclusion. “This law is seen, not only to be obnoxious, but wicked in all forms and ramifications. It is unknown to accurate reasoning.

It is an aberration for an institution such as the church (or even mosques) to submit and subject its accounts to the Corporate Affairs Commission,” he said. Adeleke added: “Christianity is not a political party. The church is not a company or institutions for business. The church is the house of God. The church is somebody’s spiritual wife. No one is against the government fighting corruption, wherever corruption may be found.

But CAMA as it affects the church is corrupt and immoral. It is against the Spirit of God,” Adeleke said. The Archbishop, however, applauded the federal government for initiating community policing, saying the myriads of security challenges currently besetting the country would be reduced. “It is gladdening to hear that there is going to be response from government on community policing very soon. We had advocated for this over the years. This will make the community safer and we believe that crime will become less,” he said.

