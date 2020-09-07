CAMA: Approach the courts, N’ Assembly – NIREC tells aggrieved parties

The Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), has called on all parties with genuine complaints concerning passage of the Companies and Allied Matter Act (CAMA) 2020, to approach the Court or the National Assembly, rather than generate unnecessary bad blood and acrimony.

NIREC, an organisation of Christians and Muslims, is co-chaired by Rev. Samson Ayokunle, President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

Making its position known in a statement signed by NIREC’s Executive Secretary, Fr. Prof. Cornelius Omonokhua on Monday in Abuja, the Council expressed concern with the heated controversy surrounding the Act, as it said CAMA was 30 years old before its passage in 2020.

The statement reads in part: “One of the beauties of democracy is that citizens have their representatives in the legislature. Apart from the representatives, sponsorship of private Bills is allowed. NIREC advises all well-meaning individuals or groups with genuine complaints to approach the court or the National Assembly to avoid generating unnecessary bad blood and acrimony.

“All those aggrieved by the passage of the CAMA 2020 should therefore resort to the legislative process by proposing either an amendment or repeal of the CAMA 2020. It will then be left for the National Assembly to consider such Bills in their own merit.

“NIREC is aware that laws are amended, reviewed or reformed periodically to address socio-economic changes in the society. It is, therefore, not surprising that the National Assembly decided to pass the CAMA 2020.

“This is more imperative in view of the need for our country to improve its ranking in ease of doing business and fight against corruption. NIREC is aware that it is the constitutional responsibility of the National Assembly to make laws for peace, order and good government in Nigeria.”

