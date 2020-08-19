CAMA bill: Reps, CSOs hail presidential assent

President Muhammadu Buhari’s signing into law of the CAMA bill has been applauded by the legislature and other stakeholders. PHILIP NYAM reports

On August 7, President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law the companies and Allied Matters Act (amendment) bill, (CAMA), 2020. The action of the president generated a lot of reaction with most stakeholders commending him for assenting to the bill.

However, there have been dissenting voices, especially from some religious leaders, who have picked holes in particular sections of the legislation. The House of Representatives was among the many groups that commended President Buhari for signing the bill into law. Reacting to the development, the spokesman for the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia) said the 9th National Assembly has scored another major landmark with the CAMA bill.

He said: “On February 25, while meeting with the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council led by Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, the special adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila had assured Nigerians that the House would fasttrack the consideration and amendment of CAMA, stating that the bill was a key priority of the 9th House necessary to address national economic challenges and to improve the legal framework for doing business in Nigeria. “The bill, which was passed barely two weeks after that promise, comes as a result of the resolve of both chambers of the 9th National Assembly to facilitate the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

“Its final assent into law marks a key milestone in the fulfillment of the legislative agenda of the House under the leadership of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and is attributable to the harmonious working relationship between the legislature and the executive.

“The Nigerian economy remains a priority for the 9th House and in the same manner with which it swiftly and diligently passed the Finance Act, the Deep Offshore Sharing Formula Act, and the revised Appropriation Act 2020, the House will continue to deploy strategic legislative interventions to improve governance and make the business environment more accommodating.

“Going forward, the House will prioritise the Electoral Act (amendment) Bill, the Constitution Amendment, and the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB), among other all-important legislations as promised by the speaker at different fora and in line with the contract between members of the House and the Nigerian people because nation building is indeed a joint task.”

Following the footsteps of the House, a foremost civil society group, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), also commended the presidency for signing the CAMA Bill into law. CISLAC’s Executive Director, Auwal Rafsanjani described the president’s action as “a step in fulfilling the desired anti-corruption reform in Nigeria. This legislation has the potential to be one of the most significant laws in decades.”

He added: “Important anti-corruption and business commitments made by the president and the government at different occasions can finally be put in motion. Recall that since joining the Open Government Partnership movement and since making important public commitments in the 2016 Anti-Corruption Summit in London in 2016, beneficial ownership disclosure and a public register of companies is one of the most important but outstanding com-mitments still not fulfilled.”

Rafsanjani noted that it is widely accepted that law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies fail to identify real owners profiting from strategic Nigerian-registered business entities active in the oil and gas sector, defence, construction and others.

His words: “Leak after leak in Panama papers, Paradise documents and many local investigations have confirmed what Nigerian citizens have long suspected. Actions and identities are hidden behind obstructive and fake business ownerships to loot state resources and reduce contributions to the Nigerian tax base.

“Until now, the absence of the enactment of the CAMA made it impossible to act on establishing a publicly available register of beneficial owners. Financing the Nigerian fight against corruption and poverty is sabotaged continuously by financial secrecy, which erodes national sovereignty. Instead of funding ourselves from taxing business activity, we borrow money abroad and bankroll our budgets at unfavourable and unsustainable terms.” Appraising the law, Rafsanjani said: “With the provision regarding the disclosure of persons with significant control in companies, CAMA introduces transparency provision with an obligation for entities to disclose capacity in which shares are held, either as a beneficial owner or as a nominee of an interested person.

Furthermore, restriction on multiple directorship in public companies prohibits a person from being a director in more than five public companies at a time. “If achieved, we will be able to edge closer to curbing discretionary practices that fuel corruption within the system. Let us recall that Nigeria loses an estimate of $17 billion on illicit financial outflows through tax evasion, theft, laundering of corrupt proceeds and other crimes through companies with unclear ownership structures.

“When implemented, Nigeria’s treasury can profit from windfall of tax revenues and other revenues’ leakages. In the context of the shattered economy after the global pandemic, this instrument can singlehandily help alleviating millions of Nigerians out of abject poverty.

“CISLAC at different occasions called out both the legislature and the executive on the importance of this law, and we are thankful that we have it now. We want to extend our appreciation to the National Assembly who speedily passed this law in the early days of the 9th Assembly after suffering non-assent by the president in the 8th Assembly.

“We also want to thank the media and concerned stakeholders who have at one time or the other received awareness from our engagement on this and joined the crusade for the actualization of this feat. We urge governmental authorities to step up with establishing policies, tools and instruments, which will aid a speedy enactment of these provisions.

It is important that this conduct is executed with political impartiality and professionalism. We commit that the civil society will monitor the implementation and will continue highlighting gaps and deficiencies. “Sadly, we witness that many anti- corruption laws and policies are legally sound but are not complied with.

This must not be the case for this legal provision! We will continue working with the National Assembly to ensure that proper civilian oversight and monitoring of this law is conducted.” The CISLAC’s boss further submitted that with the passing of CAMA, Nigeria joins the elite club in Africa next to Botswana, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, the Seychelles and Tunisia.

“Together with Nigeria, these countries introduced some kind of beneficial ownership-friendly legislation.” He maintained. He also urged the National Assembly to hasten efforts in other anti-corruption bills and present them to the president for his assent.

