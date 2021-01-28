CAMA: Breaking circle of losses at CAC

For first time, in the 2020 fiscal year, the CAC, popular for sustaining revenue losses, broke the circle on the crest of reform by CAMA 2020, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

From 2017 to 2018 and part of 2019, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Nigeria’s authorised agency with mandate to undertake business registration, had a gaping hole. Within those challenging years, the organisation was a drain pipe; guzzling money it made, and no dime was paid to the government coffers as return on investment. While declaring no profit in those challenging years, it also steeped in liability over hang.

Before January 2020, the agency reeked in excess of N6 billion liability. In addition, CAC faced other dimensional internal problems. Staff pension was zero remittance to Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), a statutory obligation of every MDA on a monthly basis. CAC shouldered unpaid pension from 2017 to 2019. It remained unpaid until last September, 2020 when it was substantially cleared. The agency did not experience drought in business transaction.

Volume of business (company registration exercise) didn’t slump either in the agency during those dark years. Records showed CAC did well. It registered more companies in 2017, 2018 and 2019. In fact, the volume of business registration during these periods were not only encouraging, the figures were impressive. However, CAC’s snag, as custom with other MDAs, was the lack of prudent management of resources and heavily burdened overhead cost.

New CAMA to the rescue

Events at CAC began to take positive trajectory in January, 2020. A lawyer with a deep insight and rich in experience about CAC administration, Mr. Abubakar Garba, was appointed on January 7, 2020 into the position of Registrar-General. Having held various positions while growing through the ranks, Abubakar knew the exact spots to operate.

With profound innovations contained in the revised Companies And Allied Matter Act, 2020, largely his brain child, Abubakar brought innovation, a radical change that set the CAC on the right track. He launched electronic process for company registration and certificate generation.

Addressing journalists recently in Abuja, he said CAC launched the enhanced company registration portal on January 3, 2021. The newly launched porter now processes all applications for company registration online, in line with the new Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA). Under the new CAMA, rights of individuals are recognised to process their company registration without recourse to lawyers or chartered secretaries.

He said all registered customers of the CAC, who register companies on behalf of the public, must revalidate their registrations before the end of March through electronic process. What this innovation portends is that from the corner of the home or office one can process company registration without engaging the services of a lawyer or chartered secretary, thereby saving cost.

Besides reforming the mode of business registration, which the new system now places at discretion of individuals, other innovations contained in revised CAMA 2020, signed into law August 2020 by President Muhammadu Buhari which had been gazetted can be located in following areas: Provision of single-member/shareholder companies.

Section 18(2) of the new CAMA now makes it possible to establish a private company with only one member or shareholder; introduction of statement of compliance which can be signed by an applicant or his agent, confirming therein that the requirements of the law as to registration have been complied with. This serves as an alternative to the requirement to submit a declaration of compliance, which must be signed by a lawyer or attested to before a notary public.

A statement of compliance needs not be signed by a lawyer. The new Act makes provision for replacement of authorized share capital with minimum share capital. The concept of “authorised share capital” has now been replaced in S.27 of the Act with the concept of “minimum share capital.” With minimum share capital, promoter(s) of a business need not pay for shares that are not needed at a specific time and under the new CAMA Act, procurement of a common seal is no longer a mandatory requirement.

Every company is required under the previous Act to have a common seal, the use of which is to be regulated by the Articles of Association. This amendment is in line with international best practices as most jurisdictions around the world have expunged the requirement from their respective laws.

The new CAMA makes provision for electronic filing, electronic share transfer and e-meetings for private companies. The new CAMA also provides for remote or virtual general meetings, provided that such meetings are conducted in accordance with the Articles of Association of the company.

This will facilitate participation at such meetings from any location within and outside the shores of the country, at minimal costs. This is especially relevant today given the disruptions caused by Covid-19 to company operations around the world.

Breaking loss barrier

From a loss position in 2017, 2018 and 2019, deliberate reform, changes initiated by new management at CAC began paying off. One year after the change of guard, the commission has recorded modest achievements in areas it previously made losses.

Speaking with New Telegraph recently when staff union threatened to embark on protest over promotion matter, Mr. Garba listed achievements he accomplished within one year. He said the commission was able to settle inherited pension liability to the tune of N1.5 billion, cleared inherited staff PAYE liability of N1.2 billion and offset inherited severance liability to the tune of over N352 million.

He said the new management met and exceeded its revenue target of N18 billion. “We have over N19 billion. The budgeted revenue was N18.2 billion, we recorded over N19 billion this year. Last year we made only N12 billion out of N16 billion budgeted revenue.

We inherited a liability of over N6 billion when I took over. I have cleared over N5 billion out of that,” he said. Other areas the commission recorded mileages include embedding Federal Inland Revenue Service Tax Identification Number (TIN) on certificate of registration for companies through existing stamp duty portal, implementing Federal Government’s approved monetisation scheme, cleared part of the inherited National Social Industrial Trust Fund (NISTF) to the tune of N50 million and remitting operating surplus to government’s purse to the tune of N2.76 billion and the flag off new staff revolving loan scheme, in which N250 million had been set aside.

Coping with union’s headache

Trouble with staff union chapter is unavoidable. CAC has had its fair share. It preceded the current management. The Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service, Technical and Recreation Services Employees (AUPCTRE) late last issued 21-day strike notice over developments bordering on welfare, staff promotion among others.

In the 21-day ultimatum notice dated December 18, 2020, signed by Musa Ukpo, Acting General Secretary, a copy sighted by New Telegraph, the union alleged stoppage of all staff loans (including cooperative societies), unjustified barring of certain category of staff from writing promotion examination against the recommendations of committee on organogram amongst other sundry issues as its grouse for issuing the 21-day warning notice.

Garba said under his watch, he approved promotion, contrary to the union’s claim. He faulted claim by the leadership of the union that promotions were denied, reminding union leaders that, promotion is not a right.

He said certain categories of staff cadre are taking large chunk of monies, adding that the board has approved a new manning level as a way out. Garba said CAC was running in deficit both in Staff pension remittance and tax payment obligation before he took over, noting that, he substantially cleared these liabilities.

“Promotion is not a right. If you look at the existing structure of the commission, certain positions, particularly two ranks constitute one third of this workforce, senior managers and principal managers. We have 420 of these categories out of 1,280. There is no responsible organisation that will allow this expansionary growth without control.

