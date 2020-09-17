News

CAMA: Group flays FG, says Act punitive

Condemnation has continued to trail the contentious Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) as a group of nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) on the aegis of Action Group On Free Civic Space (AGOFCS) has described the Act as punitive. The group said the new legislation was targeted at some organisations in order to favour the others. Speaking at a press briefing in Enugu yesterday, Regional Coordinator of AGOFCS, Emmanuel Acha said the Corporate Affairs Commission’s (CAC) power to investigate fraud, misconduct and mismanagement of an association should be extended to religious organisations.

It, however, faulted CAC’s powers to suspend trustees of any association as well as takeover to appoint interim managers and take over the administration thereby, was a duplication of roles of anti-graft agencies such as Special Unit Against Money Laundering and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). It said: “When that happens, the Commission could hide under the cloak of omnibus clauses like public interest to target particular organisations and divert their asserts to other favoured associations.”

