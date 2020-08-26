Faith

CAMA is a declaration of war against Christians – Archbishop

Posted on Author Clement James, Comments Off on CAMA is a declaration of war against Christians – Archbishop

The Company and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari is a war against the church and Christians, according to the Archbishop, Province of Niger Delta, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Tunde Adeleke.

Adeleke, who is also the Chairman, Christian Council of Nigeria in the South South region, said this on Wednesday when he addressed journalists in Calabar.

According to him, the Act was signed in bad faith and meant to ridicule and humiliate the church but declared that Christians in the country will fight the matter to its conclusion.

“This law is seen, not only to be obnoxious, but wicked in all forms and ramifications. It is unknown to accurate reasoning. It is an aberration for an institution such as the church (or even mosques) to submit and subject its accounts to the corporate affairs commission,” he said.

He added: “Christianity is not a political party. The church is not a company or institutions for business. The church is the house of God. The church is somebody’s spiritual wife.

“No one is against the government fighting corruption, wherever corruption may be found. But, CAMA as it affects the church is corrupt and immoral. It is against the Spirit of God,” Adeleke said.

The Archbishop, however, applauded the Federal Government for initiating community policing, saying the myriads of security challenges currently besetting the country would be reduced.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Faith

Church sues governor for banning home Bible studies

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

A California church is suing Governor Gavin Newsom for banning all indoor worship services, including Bible studies, and singing, saying the restrictions violate their religious freedom.   Pasadena-based Harvest Rock Church and Harvest International Ministry filed the lawsuit in an attempt to block enforcement of Newsom’s orders which target churches.   The church has many […]
Faith

Why are we in Christ?

Posted on Author Pastor Lazarus Muoka

There is always a reason why people taken action to achieve one purpose or the other.   Based on this understanding there must be reason{s} why we as Christians are in Christ.   Or rephrased in a more simplistic way; why do we go to church. A sincere answer to this question will go a […]
Faith

NCPC applauds Pope’s peace efforts in Northern Nigeria

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam has expressed gratitude to His Holiness, Pope Francis for his earnest prayers against killings in Southern Kaduna and for the peace of Nigeria. Rev. Pam, in a statement at the end of strategic stakeholders meeting with states’ chairmen and secretaries of […]

%d bloggers like this: