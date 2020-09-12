CAMA, kite by terrorists’ moles –Ladi Thompson

Revd Ladi Thompson of Living Waters Unlimited Church spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on the amended CAMA law, describing it as a red herring and tinderbox aimed at destabilising the church and the government. Excerpts…

What do you make of the CAMA law?

When all things are put in perspective, CAMA is a red herring, a mere distraction that was launched to elicit a knee jerk reaction from the church. The timing, cunning and injection of this diversion supply all the proof that Nigeria is being processed by intelligent enemies who have studied us well. Just as the bloodshed in Southern Kaduna reached an unbearable peak that would have exposed the true sponsors of the Fulani militants and its kingpin in high places, the CAMA kite was flown. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to see that the CAMA kite had been in reserve all along and its launch shattered a bridge that was being constructed across the religious and political divides to confront the bloodshed in Southern Kaduna. The outcry from the church leadership was a knee jerk reaction elicited by the surreptitious manner in which the business of the contraption was conducted. We don’t need to be drawn into its technicalities because the national foundation was never designed to uphold such laws without a corresponding balance. A bone head knows what would happen if you tried to apply this joke in a mosque! Even if it were to be enforced, the nation will soon discover that the so-called dollar rain in “church business” is just a myth. All over the nation, the job of church ministers remains a sacrifice with very poor remuneration minus a few exceptions.

How would you advise the Church to react to what seems like a provocation?

The Church needs to view it as a kite flown by the terrorist moles in the Nigerian government; therefore it must approach the issue with calm and dignity, we must make a presentation to the National Assembly and the Presidency to alert them that CAMA provides all the evidence that the terrorists have penetrated the government and its agencies.

We must move quickly to protect the lives of both Muslims and Christians in the hope that the government has not become too compromised to stand for religious liberties. The global sponsors of terror in Nigeria are determined to promote a religious war and they are using certain insiders to achieve their ends. They are aware of the divide-and-rule, colonial heritage that created the religious animosity that is part and parcel of the national narrative. They know that most Christians already feel terrorised and they will panic and fight one another as expected of terrified persons. The CAMA distraction must be addressed with wisdom and speed so that it does not become another nail in the Nigerian coffin. If all that our President does in the last three years of his tenure is to bridge the religious tensions we inherited so that Muslims and Christians can join hands together to build up Nigeria, he would easily be reckoned as the best president we have ever had.

The president recently revealed his exit plan focusing on some key areas of national life, but first, how would you assess his performance in the last five years?

Let me start out by saying that things took off with great hope and the initial victories scored against the Boko Haram plus the reclaiming of vast territories seemed to justify our expectations. The entire nation held its breath in anticipation when the anti-corruption effort kicked off but things took a turn when the president took ill and the progression developed a life of its own. The gaps occasioned by the president’s sickness were patched when he graciously adhered to the Constitution and appointed his vice president to act in his stead. The sun began to shine again and the attitude of the citizens became upbeat because Professor Oluyemi Osinbajo amplified the president’s call for probity and accountability by going further to salt the stew with a message of hope. But Fulani militancy dealt Buhari’s legacy a deadly blow The Buhari legacy seemed set to achieve great heights when he returned to take the reins of governance until the enemies of our national progress injected a Fulani militancy operation into the mix and the war against terror was deflated. This single move more than anything else has crucified the president’s reputation and challenged his legacy. If life were simply a chess game, we would have applauded the opponents but the trickles of blood have again mounted into crimson rivers of wasted lives.

Many have pointed to perceived tribal tendencies as having hobbled the government…

Bewildered and flabbergasted, the nation has watched as the man of discipline known for decisiveness was reduced to a mute tribalist by conspiracy theories! This unhappy development was explained in part when the public learned about the dirty politicking and infighting in high places and the President’s very own household. It got so bad that the profitable Buhari- Osinbajo team was reported as dead and buried, the handiwork of the same household’s wickedness that subdued his feisty wife. Our dreams of a moral, upright and cleansing legacy has taken a bow and the old ways of tribal immaturity seems to have seized the steering wheel.

But do you see hope in sight in view of his promised exit plan?

At this point in time, the best we can say is that this Buhari government has not performed any less than the others before it. With heavy hearts, many citizens are nursing the wounds of shattered dreams and the promise of restoration in the next three years would require a miracle as political buzzards are already circling in the skies over Aso Rock Villa in anticipation of 2023. It seems obvious that we are returning to the same old ways.

