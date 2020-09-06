CAMA Law has created seed of suspicion –Bishop Olumakaiye

The diocesan Bishop of Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Humphrey Olumakaiye, has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to make laws with all sincerity and without prejudice, pointing out that government exists to make laws for the good of the people.

The Anglican Bishop made the appeal in a statement while reacting to the the raging controversy over the amended Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA 2020) which was recently signed and assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “It should be made clear that the church isn’t saying that the government shouldn’t make law for the citizens; indeed the government exists to make laws for the good of the people who elected them to serve but such law must be with all sincerity and without prejudice.”

Bishop Olumakaiye stated that those who have raised their voices in protest to the implementation of this law, have the right to do so; adding that their complaint “is as a result of lack of confidence in the leaders of our nation from the past to the present for obvious reasons.”

He continued: “The truth is that churches and NGOs have registered under the law and so ought to abide by its regulations; however, before the law was amended, the relevant stakeholders should have been properly briefed and their input requested.”

He insisted that regardless of the good intentions, “…the seed of suspicion has been sown by the controversial aspect of the law of Section 839, Sub-Section 1 & 2, whereas we are in a country where the government is not faithful in keeping with the promises they made in their manifesto for election into offices.”

“Our leaders have not shown to us that they can be trusted; the rate of embezzlement and fund misappropriation is greatly alarming. Tribalism and religious prefere n c e s h a v e dealt severely with the nation’s growth and economic development.

Our leaders have not been putting a round peg in a round hole, so how can they convince the church that there will be transparency with the CAMA law.

That popular maxim says, “He who comes into equity must come with clean hands,” he said. Olumakaiye added that the church is not shying away from checks and balances, prudence and accountability but stressed that the government is expected to build the trust and confidence of the citizens by acting decisively on the CAMA issue; and also the need to look at the complaints and make amends where necessary.

