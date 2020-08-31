CAMA: Reps move to amend controversial Act

In what seems to be a response to the public outcry over the provisions of the Companies & Allied Matters Act 2020, the member representing Nkwerre/Isu/Nwangele & Njaba Federal constituency of Imo state Hon. Ugonna Ozurigbo has proposed an amendment to section 839 of the Companies & Allied Matters Act.

Our correspondent learnt that in a memo submitted to the office of the Speaker, Hon. Ozurigbo requested the listing of the amendment Bill for first reading.

A press statement issued by his media aide, Mr. Philip Dike, expressed hope that the intervention will be able to address the concerns of Nigerians and the Christian Association of Nigeria regarding the Act.

It will be recalled that the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo had advised CAN to adopt the Constitutional approach of addressing their concerns to the National Assembly for any Amendment.

The statement assured that the House of Representatives will give the Bill the desired attention upon resumption.

