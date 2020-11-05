News

Cambodia’s Prime Minister in COVID-19 quarantine after Hungarian meet

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen and four Cabinet ministers were in quarantine Thursday after they met with Hungary’s foreign minister the same day he tested positive for the coronavirus.
Hun Sen on his Facebook page said he has tested negative and would abide by the country’s coronavirus guidelines and stay quarantined for 14 days, during which he would not meet with family members or attend public events. He said his wife and 16 of his staff — bodyguards and drivers — also tested negative, reports The Associated Press.
The Cambodian Health Ministry said all 628 people who were part of the visit have tested negative so far and it urged everyone who had contact with the Hungarian delegation to be tested and to quarantine for two weeks.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto had tested negative before leaving Hungary on Monday and tested negative in Cambodia as well, the Cambodian foreign ministry said.
On Tuesday, he paid a courtesy call on Hun Sen and held separate meetings with Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn and the ministers of commerce and agriculture. Photos showed Szijjarto did not wear a mask when meeting with Hun Sen and Prak Sokhonn, though other Hungarians did. Prak Sokhonn did not wear a mask and greeted his visitor with a handshake.
Later that day, Szijjarto traveled to Thailand, where he tested positive on arrival. He was placed in quarantine before leaving for Hungary on Wednesday, and all his meetings in Bangkok were canceled. The rest of his entourage tested negative.
Hun Sen, 68, has ruled Cambodia for 35 years.
Cambodia has reported about 300 cases of coronavirus in total and reopened schools on Monday for the first time since March, with class sizes and hours limited by anti-virus precautions.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

India-Nigeria sign MoU on space cooperation

Posted on Author Reporter

  India and Nigeria signed an agreement on space cooperation on Thursday, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said. Calling Nigeria India’s close friend and the largest trading partner in Africa, Muraleedharan said the MoU is another milestone in the relations of the two countries. “Glad to join minister @Dr_OgbonnayaOnu in the signing […]
News

Delta: Sacked workers appeal to Okowa

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Some workers sacked by theDeltaStatein2015have appealedtoGovernorIfeanyi Okowa to reinstate them into the state Civil Service Commission in order to bring his “history of integrity” to bear.   The workers’ appointments were terminated over alleged fraudulent processes in their recruitment exercise by former Governor Emman-uel Uduaghan’s administration.   Out of the 3,000 workers that were sacked, […]
News

Archeologists discover ancient church complex in Galilee

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

A recently discovered 1,300 year-oldchurch is shedding a light on the history of Christianity in the Galilee. Researchers from the Israel Antiquities Authority, in collaboration with the Kinneret Academic College, uncovered the church in the Circassian village of Kfar Kama.   “The church, measuring 12 × 36 m, includes a large courtyard, a narthex foyer, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: