Cambridge varsity college returns looted cockerel to Nigeria

The master of a Cambridge University college has described the return of a looted bronze cockerel to representatives of Nigeria as a “momentous occasion”. The statue was removed from display at the college in 2016 and will be given to Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments. Prior to this, Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, had said it was hoped others would “expedite the return of our artworks, which in many cases are of religious importance to us”.

The statue, known as the “Okukur”, was taken by British colonial forces in 1897 and given to Jesus College in 1905 by the father of a student. A decision for it to be returned was made in 2019 after students campaigned. A ceremony has been held at the college to sign the handover documents.

Sonita Alleyne, master of Jesus College, said: “It’s massively significant. It’s a momentous occasion.” She said returning the artefact was the “right thing to do” to and said the bronze piece was of “cultural and spiritual significance to the people of Nigeria”.

