Sports

Cameroon-bound Eagles prepare for fanfare with Crocodiles in Lagos

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The Super Eagles returned to Lagos from Benin Republic on Sunday afternoon, savouring the victory over the Squirrels that shot them to an unassailable 11 points in their 2021 AFCON qualifying group and looking forward to a colourful houseparty against the Crocodiles of Lesotho at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Tuesday.
Substitute Paul Onuachu’s last-gasp bullet header secured all the points, restored the Nigeria team’s winning mentality and condemned Benin Republic to a dogfight with the Leone Stars in their own encounter in Freetown on Tuesday.
A brace by Victor Osimhen and one each by Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze steered the Eagles to a 4-2 win over the Crocodiles when both teams met in Maseru 16 months ago.
Nkoto Masoabi rose highest in-between two Nigerian defenders to nod powerfully past Daniel Akpeyi in the 11th minute before Nigeria, stung into action, pumped four goals past goalkeeper Moerane Sekhoane.
An own goal by defender Chidozie Awaziem gave the scoreline a semblance of respectability for the hosts.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has picked Cape Verde official, Fabricio Duarte to take charge of proceedings as referee with his compatriots, Jorge Correia Semedo Helio (assistant 1), Delgado Fernandes Wilson Jorge (assistant referee 2) and Antonio Manuel Fortes Tony Rodrigues (fourth official) also on duty.
The Match Commissioner is Haruna Mawanda from Uganda while Nick Owusu from Ghana will serve as security officer. Alex Kotey, also from Ghana, will be Referees’ Assessor.
The nff.com has learnt that the Crocodiles’ delegation will fly into Nigeria on Monday morning.
The Match Commissioner and referees arrived in Nigeria on Sunday, while the Security Officer and referees’ Assessor have been in Lagos since Saturday.
Lesotho, who bravely held Sierra Leone to a scoreless draw in Maseru on Saturday but are no longer in the running for a ticket to Cameroon, will have their official training at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Monday evening by 5pm.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Oliseh: Why Inter Milan lost Europa League final

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh has hailed Sevilla has one of the best sides in Europe following their victory over Inter Milan in the Europa League final. Sevilla came from behind to beat Inter Milan 3 – 2 in Cologne on Friday to lift their sixth UEFA Europa league title. Inter took the […]
Sports

Guilty verdict: Maguire’s Man United captaincy not yet threatened

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United are expected to back Harry Maguire as captain in the short-term, despite the defender being found guilty in a Greek court this week. MEN Sport understands there is no immediate decision planned by United to strip Maguire of the captaincy, nor will any ’emergency’ meeting take place in the coming days, contrary to […]
Sports

Wike Cup: Lobi Stars shock Rivers United in opener

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A 22nd minute goal from Lobi Stars’ Ossy Martins proved to be the difference in the opening match of Governor Wike Pre-season tournament against hosts, Rivers United. Martins capitalised on Rivers United’s defender error to score a superb lob into the top right corner that caught Ospina Egbe napping. Lobi Stars thought they had scored […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica