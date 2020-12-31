Cameroon community hails Dangote Cement for providing road infrastructure

Members of Tombel community in Douala, Cameroon, have commended Dangote Cement for complementing government’s efforts in the provision of road infrastructure in their community, as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). According to members of the community; “Constructing new roads does not just create access, but opens up the economy and improves the well-being of the people.

With new communities accessing new markets, the number of people living in poverty reduces.” In his remarks, Deputy Mayor of Tombel, Enongene Bazie Ebong, explained that the development of a 5km road in topography with loose soil, had not only opened up the economy, but had also reduced the number of out-of-school children in the community. “The municipality appreciates the various initiatives of the company. It is one thing to make a demand; it is another for such to be approved. Tobel- Loum road has long been deplorable. Addressing this concern has aided the growth of businesses and the economy of the municipality,” he added.

A resident, Aobe Yvette, who had been living in the community for over a decade, said to commute had become easier for residents, while congestion in the town had reduced, as many were now able to live and work within the community. One of the community leaders, Menoh Moses, noted that the construction of the road had helped the community to develop even as he asked for continued intervention in the states.

