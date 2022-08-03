Cameroon exposes Nigerian, other waters to illegal fishing

Illegal vessels accused of insurance fraud, unreported and unregulated fishing registered in Cameroon have invaded Nigeria and other West African waters to plunder their fish with impunity. A report by two maritime intelligence companies, Windward and Lloyd’s List Intelligence, revealed that the illegal vessels were registered under the Cameroon Flag of Convenience between 2018 and 2022. The report further explained that countries with open registries like Cameroon offer shipping companies a veil of secrecy that allows them to mask their catches and operations. It explained that from 14 vessels in 2018 to more than 129 in 2022, the level of fish plundering in the Atlantic Ocean had reached a dangerous position.

The report added that assessments had shown the foreign trawler vessels had over a number of small fish species such as horse mackerel, sardinella and anchovy along the Atlantic coast of West Africa. Also, a report by the Environmental Justice Foundation said that Cameroon’s fishing capacity was now nine times larger than it was before 2018. It noted that The Trondheim and at least five others have a history of illegal, unreported, miland unregulated fishing.

The report noted: “Off the coast of West Africa, the Trondheim is a familiar sight: a soccer field-sized ship, plying the waters from Nigeria to Mauritania as it pulls in tonnes of mackerel and sardines — and flying the red, yellow and green flag of Cameroon. But aside from the flag, there is almost nothing about the Trondheim that is Cameroonian. “The vessel has been accuse of illicit activities on the sea in the West Africa coast. All of the 14 EU-linked vessels registered to Cameroon are massive trawler ships at least 100 meters long; none operate in Cameroonian waters.” It would be recalled that the House of Representatives had called on the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to put measures in place to curb illegal fishing by foreign vessels on the country’s waters.

Also, the House advised the Federal Government to review its licensing policy that tends to favour foreign trawlers at the expense of the local counterparts. The resolutions of the House followed the adoption of a motion moved at plenary by Patrick Ifon, who said that Nigeria, as a nation with large coastal area was rich in marine species, saying that over half of the fish being consumed were imported from China and The Netherlands. Ifon stressed that Nigeria was the fourth largest importer of fish in the world with about two million metric tonnes per annum for an estimated population of over 200 million people.

He noted that despite nonfishing agreement and arrangements by Nigeria with distant nations such as China and the European Union, illegal fishing on Nigeria’s waters persists due to bilateral agreements with nearby Sao Tome and Principe. Ifon said that the Overseas Development Institute (ODI)’s report of 2018 had explained that illegal fishing boats from China, The Netherlands and Spain operating in the country’s territorial waters commonly transfer catches from their trawlers into container and cargo vessels on the high seas, thereby flouting quota regulations. According to him, the Gulf of Guinea Commission, which was established in 2001 to check issues bordering on fisheries beyond 20 nautical miles of each member nation, was yet to come up with a legally binding framework to tackle illegal fishing, stressing that illegal and unregulated fishing in Nigeria’s waters had undermined the economy, poses a security threat to the nation’s territorial waters, degrades the coastal communities and renders artisan fishermen redundant.

