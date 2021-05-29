Cameroon friendly not about results –Rohr

Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr has said the friendly match against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, is not about winning but encouraging further team cohesion. The three-time African champion is scheduled to play Cameroon in a doubleheader international friendly matches slated for June in Austria. While speaking to CAF media ahead of the match, Rohr said despite securing favourable results against the Central African country recently, they are not targeting the result but the opportunity to see the players and foster the system of play.

“Of course, we are not going to play for the result against Cameroon in Austria, but it’s an opportunity to see our boys and see something different with our systems against a very good team that will host the next AFCON. “It is true that we beat them in the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers and at the last AFCON in a very interesting game of the Round of 16, but this friendly is going to be different.

“I’ve seen that they have a list of 28 players, but I’m hopeful all our players listed would be able to come for the match.” “I hope we are going to have good weather in Vienna for this match,” he added. The last time the two teams met was in the 2019 African Cup Of Nations in Egypt and Nigeria emerged victorious with a 3-2 win.

Like this: Like Loading...