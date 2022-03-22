Cameroon goalkeeper, Andre Onana, in ‘horror car crash’ on the way to World Cup camp

Cameroon’s first choice goalkeeper, Andre Onana survived a horrific car crash as he departed Yaounde to Douala camp of the Cameroon World Cup team.

He was leaving the country capital Tuesday morning His car had a head-on collision with another vehicle. But miraculously, Onana escaped from the crash unhurt and there were no other casualties from the other vehicle.

He was preparing for the Cameroon national team’s crunch World Cup play-off clash against Algeria on Friday, and it’s understood that he’ll still be available for the game in spite of today’s crash.

