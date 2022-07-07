Sports

Cameroon held by minnows Togo at Wafcon

Cameroon have been held to a surprise 1-1 draw by debutants Togo in their 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Group B clash in Casablanca on Wednesday, the second draw of the competition for the No 2 ranked team on the continent.

Following their goalless draw with Zambia in their opener, Cameroon had to this time come from behind to secure a point against a team considered the pool minnows, but who put up a spirited fight.

Already qualified Zambia lead the pool with four points from their two games, followed by Tunisia (three points), Cameroon (two) and Togo (one). That means it is all to play for in the final round of matches on Saturday as Cameroon face Tunisia and Zambia meet Togo.

The Togolese had been thumped 4-1 by Tunisia in their first game and were expected to be brushed aside by Cameroon but proved much tougher opponents.

They took a shock lead on 28 minutes when Mafille Woedikou converted from the penalty-spot after Cameroon goalkeeper Ange Bawou had clattered into Odette Gnintegma while attempting a punched clearance.

It was all a bit unnecessary as her defence adequately dealt with the danger, but her rush of blood to the head was, eventually, punished after a long look by the Video Assistant Referee.

The lead lasted only 10 minutes though as the Indomitable Lionesses equalised with their first goal of the tournament.

Skipper Gabrielle Onguene lofted a superb free-kick towards the six-yard box and USA-based centre-back Estelle Johnson headed into the back of the net.

Onguene had another free-kick shortly afterwards but this time she went for goal and struck the crossbar.

Togo were committing unnecessary fouls around their box and from one of these captain Nathalie Badate received a yellow card, her second of the tournament that will keep her out of the their clash against Zambia.

Cameroon are one of the pre-tournament favourites but defeat to Tunisia at the weekend could see them eliminated from the competition in what would be a shock first-round exit.

*Courtesy: Mzansi Football

 

Reporter

