Cameroon pummel Ethiopia

Vincent Aboubakar and Karl Toko Ekambi both bagged a brace on Thursday night as Cameroon thrashed Ethiopia 4-1 to move into the last-16 knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations. Cameroon swaggered through the last 20 minutes. It was a pose contrasting sharply with their demeanour at the start of the encounter when they looked hesitant and disorganised. And Ethiopia further stunned their hosts with a goal in the first four minutes at the Olembé Stadium in Yaoundé. Abubeker Nasir picked up the ball in midfield and surged forward before releasing Amanuel Gebremichael on the right. He looked up and slid a pass through for Dukele Dawa Hotessa to slot past the exposed Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana. But the Ethiopians – who lost their first match against Cape Verde on Sunday – were only able to savour their lead for five minutes. Eric Choupo Moting exchanged passes with his strike partner Vincent Aboubakar who flashed a shot at goal. The Ethiopia goalkeeper Teklemariam Shanko flew to his left to parry away the powerful drive but the ball fell to Collins Fai who lofted it across from the right to the unmarked Karl Toko Ekambi. The Lyon striker gleefully headed home to notch up his sixth international goal.

 

