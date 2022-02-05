Sports

Cameroonians in mourning after Lions’ elimination

It was a typical Fela Anikulapo lyrics at play across various cities in Cameroon after the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon was defeated on penalties by record holder of the Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt at the semifinal stage of the 33rd edition of the competition.

The fans have been rallying round their team since the start of the tournament on January 9 and we’re looking forward to them lifting the trophy on Sunday, February 6, but they will now have to settle for a third place game against Burkina Faso on Saturday, February 6 (today). Goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal was the hero for the Egyptians, saving from both Harold Moukoudi and James Lea-Siliki in the shoot-out at the Olembe Stadium before Clinton Njie blazed wide with Cameroon’s last chance to keep their dream alive. Salah, usually the fifth penalty- taker for his country, was not needed as Egypt advance to a final showdown against Senegal at the Olembe Stadium on Sunday.

Immediately after the game,the streets of Yaounde and other parts of the country were deserted with the few people displaying their annoyance. While the players and officials failed to speak to journalists, some of the fans expressed their disappointment in the final game. A photographer who spoke with our correspondent, Usman Nay Umar, said it was a painful experience.

“I feel so bad yesterday (on Thursday) because I was not expecting Cameroon to lose that game against Egypt,” he said. “We are playing at home and we have the supporters behind us, so why do we have to lose the game? “Since the start of the competition we didn’t lose any game, so why the most important game of the CAN? “It was a painful experience for me, I was not happy at all and I know that’s what happened to all Cameroonians, I decided to drown myself in bottles to get it off my mind.” The captain of the team, Vincent Aboubakar, came from the Northern part of Cameroon, Garoua, and the citizens of the town were looking forward to their son lifting the title. A journalist from the town where Super Eagles played all their matches before their elimination, Nassourou Souley, described the place as a ghost town, similar to what was experienced after Nigeria 1-0 defeat against Tunisia.

 

