Cameroonians’ love for football

Although there was a competition going on in the country and the citizens were expected to support their team, but seeing Cameroonians watching all the games at various viewing centres put up by the government of the country shows how much they love football. The centres are always pack full everyday even when the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon are not playing. There were big screen in most of the junctions and the fans are always there sitting on their bikes, on the floor and houses around the place to watch the games. Any team playing against Cameroon should be wary of the team because of the amazing home support.

