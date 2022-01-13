Cameroonians root for Eagles because of Okocha, Ighalo

Super Eagles of Nigeria continued to receive massive support from Cameroonian and other citizens staying in Garoua, Cameroon, where the team is playing their Group D games. It is always mammoth crowd coming for the team’s training while some at times decided to climb uncompleted building around the team’s hotel just to get a glimpse of the player during their walk out. On Tuesday before the team’s opening game against Egypt, the fans were heard shouting Okocha, Ighalo, to the amazement of the players themselves. Austin Okocha had since retired from active football, although he is one of the team’s ambassadors, while despite his retirement from the national team, Odion Ighalo, was recalled by erstwhile coach of the team, Gernot Rohr, but failed to make it to Cameroon after his club decided to stick to the player. An Okada (bike) rider asked our correspondent if Okacha will be playing for the Eagles and when he was told that the former Bolton of England midfielder already retired from football, he was disappointed but promised to continue to support Eagles. The name of Ighalo also rented the air as the team continue to strive for their fourth AFCON title after wins in 1980, 1994 and 2013.
