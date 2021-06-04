Sports

Cameroon's Indomitable Lions finally beat Nigeria

Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Friday night lost 1-0 to Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions, the first time the Cameroonians have defeated Nigeria in regulations time since 27 August 1989.
The winning goal came in the 37th minute when Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa fired home from the edge of the penalty box.
What was more, in eight friendly matches since the 0-0 draw with Uganda on 20 November 2018, the Super Eagles won just one – a 1-0 defeat of Egypt in Asaba on 26 March 2019.
The five-match unbeaten streak established since the 1-1 draw with Tunisia last September has come to an end.
The Super Eagles have another date with Cameroon on Tuesday at the same venue in Vienna, Austria.

