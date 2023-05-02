Sports

Cameroon’s Yondjo Wants To Beat Victor Osimhen’s Record

Posted on Author Bukola Comment(0)

Cameroonian striker, Dorinel Yondjo, does not hide his ambitions. He wants to score at least five goals at the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Algeria 2023, and beat the record set by Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen, who scored four and won the golden boot in 2015.

Yondjo believes he has what it takes to set a new mark, and he is confident in his abilities and that of the team, that they can make history together in Algeria.

He added that he is inspired by Osimhen’s story and keeps tabs of his club and country performances. “Coming to this competition, to tell you the truth, I did some research to know the very recent top scorers of this tournament.

I realized that the best had never exceeded four goals and I will try to work to break this record,” the striker said. “I have followed the story of Victor (Osimhen).

After shining with Nigeria during the 2015 U-17 AFCON and the FIFA World Cup, he signed for Wolfsburg in Germany and my dream is also to be able to sign for a big club after this competition.”

Yondjo is not just inspired by Osimhen alone, but also Real Madrid and France forward, Karim Benzema. He added: “I watch all his matches, I follow him on Instagram, I download his videos to learn about his movements, the state of mind he brings to the group, his fighting spirit, his leadership when he is on the field, and so on.

“I really hope to play for this club (Real Madrid) one day because they are fabulous. Each season, they show that it is the best club in the world and that motivates me to pursue my dream of playing in this team one day.”

Bukola

Related Articles
Sports

Ebun Comets, MFM, Grizzly Bear ready for Oguche/Bullet B’ball championship

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Nigerian basketball league traditional teams such as Ebun Comets, Rivers Hoopers and First Bank are some of the top clubs already confirmed to feature in the next edition of the Sam Oguche Energy Bullet Basketball Championship. The competition billed for November 1 to 6, 2022 will be staged at the Sports Hall of the National […]
Sports

Okpekpe 10km road race gets MTN boost

Posted on Author New Telegraph

Telecommunications giant, MTN Nigeria has swelled the growing list of blue chip companies who have identified with the historic, World Athletics Elite Label Okpekpe international 10km road race. Race director, Zack Amodu says MTN, the largest mobile telecommunications operator in Nigeria has affirmed its support for the eighth edition of the race which holds on […]
Sports

AFCON 2021: We can still achieve our aim of qualification in Freetown – Rohr

Posted on Author Reporter

  …as Troost-Ekong exudes confidence ahead cracker Charles Ogundiya Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, has said the target of the team still remains Nations Cup qualification, and they can still achieve it in Freetown when they take on the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone on Tuesday. According to the Franco-German, the team’s aim is to […]

Leave a Comment