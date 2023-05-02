Cameroon’s Yondjo Wants To Beat Victor Osimhen’s Record

Cameroonian striker, Dorinel Yondjo, does not hide his ambitions. He wants to score at least five goals at the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Algeria 2023, and beat the record set by Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen, who scored four and won the golden boot in 2015.

Yondjo believes he has what it takes to set a new mark, and he is confident in his abilities and that of the team, that they can make history together in Algeria.

He added that he is inspired by Osimhen’s story and keeps tabs of his club and country performances. “Coming to this competition, to tell you the truth, I did some research to know the very recent top scorers of this tournament.

I realized that the best had never exceeded four goals and I will try to work to break this record,” the striker said. “I have followed the story of Victor (Osimhen).

After shining with Nigeria during the 2015 U-17 AFCON and the FIFA World Cup, he signed for Wolfsburg in Germany and my dream is also to be able to sign for a big club after this competition.”

Yondjo is not just inspired by Osimhen alone, but also Real Madrid and France forward, Karim Benzema. He added: “I watch all his matches, I follow him on Instagram, I download his videos to learn about his movements, the state of mind he brings to the group, his fighting spirit, his leadership when he is on the field, and so on.

“I really hope to play for this club (Real Madrid) one day because they are fabulous. Each season, they show that it is the best club in the world and that motivates me to pursue my dream of playing in this team one day.”