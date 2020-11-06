News

Camp reopening: NYSC promises strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols

Ahead of the November 10 reopening of Orientation Camps by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) across the federation, the scheme yesterday pledged its readiness to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols during the exercise. This was as the National Youth Service Corps assured Nigerians that it would enforce strict compliance with all safety guidelines endorsed by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in all its Orientation Camps across the country.

The assurance was given by the NYSC Director- General, Brigadier-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, in his keynote address at the 2020 Batch ‘B’ Pre-Orientation Workshop, which took place in Jos, Plateau State capital. The theme of the workshop was; “Evolving a Dynamic Operational Strategy in the Management of Camps in the Context of COVID-19.” According to him, since the outbreak of the virus in the country in February, the scheme had not recorded any case among the corps members and staff.

