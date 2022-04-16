News

Campaign Flow tasks members on commitment to 2023

The Organising Secretary of Campaign Flow, Delta State, Monday Onovughakpor Edesiri, has enjoined members of the political pressure group to be good ambassadors of the body and be prepared towards the 2023 general elections. Edirisi, a PDP stalwart, gave the advice when he inaugurated the Isoko South Chapter of the group at Olomoro, in Isoko South Local Government Area of the state.

Describing the inauguration of the chapter as the dawn of a new era, Edesiri reminded the members, numbering over 2,000 persons, to disregard money politics, insisting that the rightful person that will also be as great as Governor Ifeanyi Okowa should be voted for as the incoming governor. “What we are doing today is for the progress and prosperity of the state. However, I plead with you to be hard-working so that the PDP will continue to rule the state in every election,’’ he said.

 

