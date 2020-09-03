Campaign: Jegede, PDP govs’ feud threatens guber ambition

News

With about 40 days to the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, an imminent cold war between some governors of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the party’s governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede is already rocking the party’s preparation ahead of the poll.

This, as reliably gathered was responsible for the postponement of a planned flag off campaign earlier scheduled for Saturday in a tweet by Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, who doubles as the Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council. A fresh statement issued yesterday by Secretary of the National Campaign Council, Hon. Abdullahi Hussaini MaiBasira, announced that the rally had been postponed by one week as the event would now hold on 12th September, 2020. A former member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) confided in New Telegraph that the change of date may not be unconnected with a refusal by some of the PDP governors to give “full commitment to the Ondo project.”

He said: “The decision of the national campaign committee to postpone the rally has no link with the decision of the APC to hold its own rally on the same but the inability of the party national leadership to reconcile Jegede and some PDP governors. “Some PDP governors have vowed to shun invitation for the Jegede campaign flag off in Akure, the state capital following his alleged refusal to pick one the party governorship aspirants, who participated in the party July 22 gubernatorial primary as his running mate. “From all indication, Jegede’s insistence on Hon. Ikengboju Gboluga as his running mate has caused a serious crack in the party and if this is not properly managed, it may consume the party on October 10.”

