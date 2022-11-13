Campaign of brick bath

Again, BIYI ADEGOROYE writes that the combative dimension the ongoing campaign is taking requires intervention of the intervention of the electoral umpire and the security agencies to extol issue-based campaign above belligerent tirades

This is indeed a season of long knives as spokespersons of the Presidential Campaign Councils of the major political parties are up in arms against one another in their bid to market their candidates for the next elections. And since the campaign period is going to be the longest in the history of the country, it appears that the tirade will not disappear soon.

From Festus Keyamo of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, to Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party as well as Dele Momodu, a former presidential aspirant, now a strong supporter of the eventual candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, they have become more of attacks dogs both in the mainstream and social media.

A couple of weeks ago, Keyamo described Momodu as a clown, “worming his way into the pockets of Atiku Abubakar and making himself available to execute dirty jobs against his long-standing benefactor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Keyamo said Momodu, previously overrated his popularity by getting on the presidential primaries and buying PDP ticket, crashed down like a wingless bird from a futile presidential ambition for which he got zero votes, and ended up as a hyperactive hireling and attack-dog of, perhaps, the worst serial loser in Nigeria’s electoral history.

Not done, the Minister of State for Labour added, “Mr. Momodu’s epistle of lamentations is again a re-affirmation of his manifest lack of rigour. In his latest rambling piece, he failed again to redeem himself on the gross theoretical deficiency identified in his earlier writing.

“One would have thought he would seize this ‘second chance’ to copiously point out portions or areas plagiarised by the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council from MKO’s 1993 campaign manifesto named ‘Hope 1993’.”

Momodu, was not in wont of words in his response, titled” Festus Keyamo And His Erratic Vituperation,” said Keyamu, who he described as his young friend and a shadow of his old self in the area of human rights activism picked on a wrong customer.

“Let me take a few minutes to educate this young friend of mine who has since become a shadow of his old self since he was offered an appointment that makes him look so incompetent by President Muhammadu Buhari. Any self-respecting soul would have since resigned but Festus Keyamo was not at home the day shame came visiting. The Ministry in which he’s a mere figurehead is in total shambles and only a Bola Tinubu would have given the job of a spokesperson to such a certified nuisance!”

Shortly thereafter, Momodu in anoher interview said he was compelled to respond to Keyamo’s diatribe against his person just because he critiqued the manifesto of the APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

“You and I never interacted much other than on occasions when you needed free publicity as always and would do anything for attention. There was the occasion when you had a controversial battle with your date and I called to appeal to you to do the needful.

“I also called on you at your office to congratulate you on the attainment of your Senior Advocate of Nigeria status. On all occasions, you accorded me the respect that I earned and deserve.

“You will recall that you practically photo-bombed yourself into our picture the day I walked into Major General Muhammadu Buhari’s apartment in London because it was an opportunity for you to trend. You’re a media creation and we supplied you the oxygen regularly.”

On twitter, Keyamu descended on Dino Melaye with unprintable words, fitting only for a mere despondent mendicant, dog wiping its tail before a benefactor. Earlier, Melaye has taken on Peter Obi, at a presidential town hall meeting in Abuja, attributing the rowdiness at the hall to “Peter Obi’s people” a statement that infuriated the Labour Party candidate.

Observers have argued that the current dimension assumed by the campaign is at variance with the principles and dictates contained in the Peace Accord signed by the leaders of the parties less than a month ago, where they committed to a peaceful, issue-based campaign. It also violates the provision of the Electoral Act 2022, as altered.

Former Secretary General of Commonwealth of Nations Chief Emeka Anyaoku who was Chairman of the peace accord signing ceremony, read out the five cardinal points the candidates and supporters should abide by. These include:

“To run issue-based campaigns at national, state and local government levels. In this, we pledge to refrain from campaigns that will involve religious sentiment, ethnic or tribal profiling, both by ourselves and all agents acting in our name.

“To refrain from making or causing to make in our names or that of our parties any public statement, pronouncement, declaration or speeches that have the capacity to incite any form of violence before, during and after the elections.

“To forcefully and publicly speak out against provocative utterances and oppose all acts of electoral violence whether perpetuated by our supporters and or opponents.

“To commit ourselves and political parties to the monitoring of the adherence of this accord if necessary, by a national peace committee made up of respected statesmen and women, traditional and religious leaders.”

Giving insight into why they are so combative, a lecturer at the Lagos State University, Ojo, blamed the combative nature of the spokespersons on desperation, lack of quality education, personality issues like impatience, intolerance, aggressive behaviour and insensitivity, while he opined that some of them were paid to create a storm in the tea cup to unsettle their opponents.

According to him, INEC and security agencies should warn such persons and take greater action against them in the case of re-occurrence, otherwise it could snowball into physical attacks as the elections draw nearer.

