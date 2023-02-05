Campaign organisation tips Kalu for re-election

The Orji Uzor Kalu CampaignOrganization, hassaid the AbiaNorthsenatorialdistrict representative is far ahead of his opponents especially in the area of infrastructure and goodwill that the February 25 National Assembly election would be a walk over for him.

The Campaign Organization noted that in spite of the unprecedented projects execution in the district, the Senate Chief whip was committed to doing more for the people if reelected in 2023, noting that the zone is now the construction site of Abia State. The organization, through its spokesperson, Sunny Idika, observed in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State while inspecting the ongoing construction of Uburu Ihechiowa road attracted by Kalu that even the opponents would vote for him. Idika said: “Kalu is striving hard to put smile on the faces of his constituents by attracting key projects to Abia North Senatorial District.

Today, Abia North is witnessing massive Infrastructural development since Kalu left office as the Govenor of Abia North. “It is incontrovertible that Distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has scored very high mark in the area of infrastructure for the betterment and wellbeing of all. And the good thing is that our people shall benefit more if he is reelected in 2023.”

He noted that from all indications the people of Abia North Senatorial District would massively re-elect Kalu for more dividends of democracy, saying the former Governor remained the best Senator in the history of the zone. “From Nneato in Umunneochi Local Government Area to Isu in Arochukwu Local Government Area, the story is the same. For Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, it is the people first. He is always thinking about his people first. What they will get or what shall put smile on their faces. What you’re seeing here is the same story in Item, Uzoakoli, Alayi, Nkporo, Abiriba, Nneato, Uturu, Ohafia, Arochukwu and so many others.”

