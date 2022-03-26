Campaign posters: PDP accuses Emefiele of violating CBN Act

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, of violating the CBN Act by allegedly engaging in partisan activities. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, said Emefiele’s portrait appeared in All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign posters, This, the PDP stated, run contrary to the provision of Section 9 of the CBN (Establishment) Act, which provides that “the governor and the deputy governors shall devote the whole of their time to the service of the bank and while holding office, shall not engage in any full or part-time employment or vocation, whether remunerated or not…” According to the PDP, the appearance of the CBN governor’s portrait in APC campaign material is the height of impunity of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration. “By engaging in partisan politics to the extent of appearing in APC campaign posters, Mr. Emefiele has knowingly and deliberately violated the provision of the CBN Act stated above.

“Mr. Emefiele has also desecrated the sanctity of his office as CBN governor, compromised the integrity of the apex bank, stripped it of the confidence reposed in it by Nigerians and the international community and as such, cannot legitimately continue to hold and function in that office. “This further confirms that under Mr. Emefiele, the CBN, as the custodian of our national economy, has become an appendage and cash cow of the APC in their reckless pillaging of our national resources, the resultant effect of which is now evident in the near collapse state of our economy,” the party stated.

It said Emefiele should resign and subject himself to investigation by anti-corruption agencies. “In addition, this further confirms allegation in the public space that the CBN had secretly released billions of naira through various petroleum sector underhand dealings to finance the APC National Convention.

