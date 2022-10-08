Campaigns: Buhari cautions politicians agains tuse of expletives, cuss words

President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned politicians to avoid expletives and cuss words as they embark on their campaigns ahead of the 2023 general elections. Buhari gave the warning in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Malam Garba Shehu, commemorating the occasion of the celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad on Friday.

The President, who promised free, fair and transparent elections in 2023, also urged politicians to avoid an unwanted culture of demeaning and humiliating opponents. On the Maulud celebration, the President urged Muslims to “practice the noble and shining virtues of the Prophet Muhammad” saying that “the best way to honour him is to follow his good examples.” adding that “the prophet became famous for his life of humility, justice and fairness.” According to him; “the Prophet attracted people to Islam through personal examples of honesty, trustworthiness, justice, patience and tolerance.”

The President added that “honesty was one of Muhammad’s greatest virtues and every good Muslim should follow his examples.” Buhari used the occasion to call on all Nigerians to join the government in ongoing efforts to eradicate insecurity and corruption; to increase their respect for women, children and the less able; and to show love and understanding for one another.

