Campaigns: Denying opposition access to public places’ll breed violence, says Ex-Buhari aide

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

The candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the 2023 Kano South senatorial poll, Abdulrahman Suleiman, Sumaila has condemned state governments denying opposition parties access to public facilities for campaigns, saying it is “unstable politicking”. Speaking at the Kano State Peace Summit in Kano organised by the police in conjunction with AMG Foundation yesteray, the former aide to President Muhammadu Buhari said his party had been denied the use of public places for campaigns.

He said: “Sometime last week we were at Rano Local Government campaigning and we just placed our banners on a common streetlight but before we knew it, they were removed with a warning not to do that again.” The former House of Representatives member added: “Not until the security and the election umpire allow a level playing field and act quickly against anybody, no matter his class or position, then we will agree that the conduct would be free, fair and just.”

The Commissioner of Police, Mamman Dauda explained that they decided to organise the summit to sensitise the political stakeholders to the negative effects of violence and hate speech. The Chairman of the Civil Societies Forum, Ibrahim Waiya, urged the police to ensure that anybody caught making unguided utterances is arrested and prosecuted.

 

