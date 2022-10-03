Campaigns for 2023 elections must be issue based – Abdulsalami

As Nigeria marks its 62nd independence anniversary, former military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, in this interview with DANIEL ATORI, speaks on Nigeria’s journey since independence, the 1999 Constitution and commencement of campaigns for the 2023 general election

Your Excellency, what would you say about Nigeria now that we are celebrating our 62nd anniversary?

Well, let me first thank you very much for coming to congratulate all of us (Nigerians) on the 62nd independence anniversary of Nigeria. I will say Nigeria has come a long way since the attainment of our independence 62 years ago.

You have seen where our democracy is at today, Nation building is a continuous process and I am happy to say that since 1999, the politicians and indeed Nigerians have been strengthening democracy in the country. Of course, there have been pitfalls along the line.

We made mistakes, but gradually, our politicians are correcting these mistakes and also the politicians are also learning by the day. The younger generations are also getting involved in nation building in the sense that they are showing interest and coming out to participate in politics.

We could see a young man of between 30 and 40 years of age presenting himself as a presidential candidate. I think we have come a long way in nation building. However, despite some of the setbacks that we are having, some electorate are still selling their votes, and the politicians are still encouraging the selling and buying of votes.

I think this is a negative part that we are experiencing and I think that all of us should put our heads together and all hands should be on deck to ensure that this phenomenon is brought to an end.

Looking back, what would you say should have been done correctly since independence to ensure that we are not in our current situation?

That is a very difficult question. What should we have done? Well, I would rather say that we should be doing more on the political theater. If you look at Nigeria today, going back 60 years ago, you will see that there are many Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) that are all coming out and all for the sake of Nigeria.

And each one of these NGOs is working for the betterment of the country. I say again, the younger generation like you are getting more interested in politics, and now, we are getting success and not chasing shadows.

Don’t you think that we are still recycling the same people, especially in politics as the younger people usually get edged out, when they try to come out?

Indeed we should be doing better than we are doing today. Politics, especially in developing countries and indeed the world over is now becoming a matter of resources.

Unfortunately, the younger generation haven’t got much resources as much as the older generation, who have been in politics. This is one of the challenges the younger generation are facing.

But hopefully, with the advent of the social media and technology, I think a lot can be done in order to disabuse the minds of people who are entrenching and depending on their pockets in order to play poor politics. I think with the technology, politics should now be about ideas.

So, it’s a big challenge, but like you people say ‘the struggle continues’ and I hope that one day, we will be able to overcome this phenomenon.

In 1999, you handed over a constitution to a democratically elected government, but today, there are many people who are of the opinion that the constitu- tion you handed was more of a military decree. Although there have been several attempts to amend the constitution, it appears not to be a concise constitution for the country. What do you suggest as the way out?

Well, no matter who writes a constitution, it is how it is implemented that matters. There is no constitution in the world that is completely 100 per cent correct.

It is unfortunate that people who participated in the drafting of the 1999 Constitution are not being appreciated for the work that they did. If you look at the 1979 and 1999 constitutions, there isn’t so much difference.

When we were trying to draft the 1999 Constitution, a panel led by Justice Niki Tobi, they went round the country to sample opinions on the way forward for the constitution. Thankfully, we were able to give a constitution that has been in operation for the last 20 years.

And happily, the National Assembly and indeed Nigerians have found the need to fine tune some of the parts of the constitution and I think this is still going on at the National Assembly

. So, no matter whatever constitution you write, it is the way you implement it and also the way that constitution is respected. Happily, despite the challenges, since 1999, it is the 1999 Constitution that is in operation today and our National Assembly is working to ensure that it clears some of the grey areas they find in the constitution.

As we mark the 62nd independence what are your desires for Nigerians even in the midst of challenges?

First and foremost, I wish us peace, peace and peace again because without peace there wouldn’t be any country and without peace, none of us would be here talking.

I want to wish us well as we celebrate the 62nd independence anniversary of our country and appeal to all Nigerians to put hands on deck to ensure that we have a peaceful country.

Campaigns for the 2023 elections have started, what is your advice to Nigerians ahead of the polls?

As we go into the campaigns for the 2023 elections, there should be no campaign of calumny; there shouldn’t be abusive words in our campaigns.

As much as possible, we should insist on campaign of tolerance because each politician is trying to sell his manifesto or that of his party. You know, we can’t all belong to same political party.

Of course, even if we do, we have our differences and all sorts of ideas. So, we should try to get together and ensure that we have a country.

My prayer is that we have peaceful campaigns, which will eventually lead to peaceful elections.

So, I want to wish us well and I hope the electorate will also bear in mind that it is their civic right to ensure that they vote people of calibre and their choice, and for God sake, nobody should go and sell his vote. Unfortunately, I was listening to a radio programme and somebody was saying he is ready to sell his vote because he is poor; that there is no money in the country.

Fortunately, somebody countered him and said: ‘Look, if you sell your vote, how long and how much money are you going to get and how long will it take you? Don’t sell your franchise.’

So, I am happy people are realizing and educating people not to sell their votes.

As someone regarded as the father of Nigeria’s modern democracy, don’t you think the nation should be restructured to favour those who are crying marginalized?

Unfortunately, people keep shouting restructure, restructure, restructure. Whom and what are you restructuring? Even in your own house, people cry of marginalization.

It’s a matter of how you manage the system. Like I said about the constitution, there is no constitution that is perfect. Of course, when you look at things that you perceive to be wrong, there are always ways of how to make amends and that is why we have the state Houses of Assembly and the National Assembly.

These are people we have elected to go and administer and make laws for us. Let them look into all these issues with passion and not just with selfish interest. Let them think of Nigeria not as ‘my state, my village and so on.’

I am sure that if we have the right people thinking about the country, there is always going to be solutions to our problems.

So, let’s sit down and analyse and try to make sure that there is equity, justice and fairness. That’s all we need in the country.

Education as one of the key drivers of national development has been in crisis over the years; what do you think is the way out of this crisis?

Like I have said earlier, in any society, there must always be problems here and there but the only way out is to sit down and look at what the problems are and try to see how possible you will resolve the issues.

Of course, in any point of time, you will find people with grievances one way or the other.

So, it is left for the authorities and also those involved in the educational sector to look at it and try to see how this issue can be resolved. It is unfortunate that in the past seven months, our children and grandchildren are at home because of the problem between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government.

I thought that by now the points made by both sides should have been sorted out. I hope we are learning and this issue will become a matter of history. I take you back to about 10 years ago, when the whole of West Africa and most of the countries in the sub-region had problems with the educational system.

I don’t know if some of you will recollect that during that period, the education sector was grounded because of misunderstanding. Some countries have been able to find solutions to the problems of their education sector and I am absolutely sure Nigeria will find a solution to the crisis.

Some Nigerians have called for roles for traditional rulers across the country in governance. Do you subscribe to that?

Unfortunately, the 1999 Constitution removed the role of the traditional institution but on the other side, they can do quite to make sure that the system works. I think if the society feels, and our lawmakers feel the need to bring them back to the system, so be it.

You have been receiving presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 elections; have you in any way endorsed a particular candidate?

I endorsed all of them.

What is your advice on how to curb insecurity today in the country?

Well, security is everybody’s business. Unfortunately, within the citizens, you have people who are aiding and abating insecurity. We have unpatriotic Nigerians who have become informants to the people perpetuating insecurity in this country.

I pray and I hope that such people will retrace their steps and make sure that they desist from this unholy practice that they are doing.

Now, when you are talking about security; all of us know that our security personnel are overstretched and so we need to recruit more security personnel, equip them and as much as possible try to give them information that will assist in improving the security system we have in the country.

So, my advice is that people should as much as possible trust the security agencies and try as much as possible to give them information that will assist them in securing our country.

Having said that; I want to wish Nigeria well as we celebrate our 62nd anniversary and I pray that we have peaceful campaigns that will culminate in a peaceful general election. When we have elections that the contestants feel are free and fair, they will accept the results and concede defeat though I’ve found out that nobody accepts defeat in developing countries.

You will always have people complain that they won but were rigged out. I hope that very soon we will come to realize that there is always going to be a winner and a loser.

And once you become a winner, let everybody become your own and then you ensure justice and fairness to all and sundry. I wish us well, I wish us peace. May God continue to bless Nigeria, protect us and help us as we build our nation!

