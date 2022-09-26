Campaigns: INEC reads riot act to parties, candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has read the riot act to the politicians as political parties and their candidates prepare for next year’s general election.

Campaigns for the presidential and National Assembly elections will begin on Wednesday while that of the governorship and state Houses of Assembly will be lifted on October 12.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a two-day workshop on critical issues in the Electoral Act, 2022, warned that “political campaign or slogan shall not be tainted with abusive language directly or indirectly likely to injure religious, ethnic, tribal or sectional feelings.”

Prof. Yakubu, who was represented by Festus Okoye, an INEC National Chairman, also said: “Abusive, intemperate, slanderous or base language or innuendoes designed or likely to provoke violent reaction or emotions shall not be employed or used in political campaigns.”

He called on all the 18 registered political parties to critically study and pay attention to the provisions of the Constitution, the Electoral Act, the Police Act and the Public Order Act for the proper and peaceful conduct of political campaigns, rallies and processions.

The INEC Chairman disclosed that the Commission has carried eight out of the 14 items on its calendar and schedule of activities for the 2023 general election with the release of the final list of nominated presidential, vice presidential and National Assembly candidates on September 20.

