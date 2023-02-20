Campaigns: Love shown by Nigerians energised us –Obi Abuja The Labour Party’s (LP) candidate in Saturday’s presidential poll, Peter Obi, said the party has been “energized” by the love shown him and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, by Nigerians during their nationwide campaigns. Obi began his campaign in Lafia, Nasarawa State on October 29, 2022, and rounded off in Lagos on February 11. He described his experience “as awesome and in spiring”, adding that “the love shown to me and Datti in all the places we went has energised us into wanting to render all to rescue this country.” The ex-Anambra State governor said: “We saw poverty which shouldn’t be for a naturally endowed nation like ours; we saw people denied compassion by their leaders. “We saw energy and vitality being wasted, youths in their productive age wrongly deploying their talents because of lack of direction and engagement.” Obi, who spoke with journalists, said there was unanimity among Nigerians of abandonment arising from failure of governance. He said he saw poverty in the North and untapped talent, underutilised and wrongly deployed energy, in the region, adding that he saw “vast arable land, the country’s future gold, and oil”. Obi added: “I am thrilled by what I saw across the country in the people’s zeal for something different; people who are suffering but are hopeful about tomorrow. “People are disappointed by the failed leadership over the years but remain optimistic and expectant about tomorrow.” He promised to secure and unite the country if elected, stating that nothing can be achieved without peace and harmony. He called on Nigerians to activate the “take back Nigeria project” by ensuring that they vote for character, competence, capacity, and capabilities, in Saturday’s election. Obi urged the people to reject tribe, religion, or selfentitlement, stating that his campaign saw a people fatigued by failed governance but looking eager and willing to see a new Nigeria. According to him, rather than feeling fatigued and exhausted, his campaign saw re-energised people “because Nigerians of all tribes, religions, regions, classes, and sex are unanimous in their desire for a real change and a new Nigeria”
