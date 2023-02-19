Campaigns: Love shown by Nigerians energised us – Obi

The Labour Party’s (LP) candidate in Saturday’s presidential poll, Peter Obi has said the party has been “energized” by the love shown him and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed by Nigerians during their nationwide campaign.

Obi began his campaign in Lafia, Nasarawa State on October 29, 2022, and rounded off in Lagos on February 11.

He described his experience “as awesome and inspiring”, adding that “the love shown to me and Datti in all the places we went has energised us into wanting to render all to rescue this country.”

The ex-Anambra State governor said: “We saw poverty which shouldn’t be for a naturally endowed nation like ours; we saw people denied compassion by their leaders.

“We saw energy and vitality being wasted, youths in their productive age wrongly deploying their talents because of lack of direction and engagement.”