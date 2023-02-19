Politics

Campaigns: Love shown by Nigerians energised us – Obi

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Labour Party’s (LP) candidate in Saturday’s presidential poll, Peter Obi has said the party has been “energized” by the love shown him and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed by Nigerians during their nationwide campaign.

Obi began his campaign in Lafia, Nasarawa State on October 29, 2022, and rounded off in Lagos on February 11.

He described his experience “as awesome and inspiring”, adding that “the love shown to me and Datti in all the places we went has energised us into wanting to render all to rescue this country.”

The ex-Anambra State governor said: “We saw poverty which shouldn’t be for a naturally endowed nation like ours; we saw people denied compassion by their leaders.

“We saw energy and vitality being wasted, youths in their productive age wrongly deploying their talents because of lack of direction and engagement.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Kalu calls for tenure extension of  APC’s Caretaker Committee 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC), National Executive Council (NEC) to extend the tenure of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker Committee to March 2021. In a statement signed by Kunle Oyewumi of Kalu’s Media Office on Monday, the Chief […]
Politics

PIB: How reps reacted to bill’s passage

Posted on Author PHILIP NYAM

The House of Representatives, last Thursday, adopted 318 clauses of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB). PHILIP NYAM reviews the scenario The long wait for the passage of the contentious Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) came to an end last Thursday, when the House of Representatives endorsed all the 318 clauses and sections in the much-anticipated proposed […]
Politics

Something is wrong in Aso Rock –Gen Ikponmwen (rtd)

Posted on Author ONWUKA NZESHI

The spate of armed attacks, abductions and general insecurity across the country is increasing by the day. The prolonged absence of President Muhammadu Buhari from public view and the belief that he is incapacitated have become even a greater source of concern to many Nigerians. In this interview, Brigadier General Idada Ikponmwen (rtd) examines the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica