Campaigns: LP calls for demilitarisation of political space

With the commencement of political campaigns for next year’s national elections, the Labour Party (LP) has called for demilitarisation of the political space by the parties in government at federal and state levels. The National Chairman, Julius Abure, in a statement, said LP is ready for the campaign but expressed worry at the attacks of the party’s supporters in Enugu, Ebonyi, Katsina and Kaduna States. He attributed this to fear factor by other political parties as well as the popularity Labour Party has assumed in recent time.

According to him, the 2023 general elections and the campaign will be about the people. He said: “They are the ones that will drive the process. They are the ones already driving it as you can see across the length and breathe of Nigeria. We are only giving direction to it.” Abure, therefore, called for level playing field for all political activities by political parties participating in the elections, and to ensure that the choice of the people on who represents them at whatever level is respected.

 

