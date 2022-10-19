News Top Stories

Campaigns: We’re worried by attacks, denial of access to public facilities –INEC

The Independent NationalElectoral Commission (INEC) has expressed worry at reports of clashes among political parties and their supporters in some states of the federation during the ongoing electioneering campaign.

 

The commission also cautioned federal and state governments against reported denial of access to public facilities for parties and candidates for campaigns.

 

This is as Ohanaeze Youths Movement said the camp of the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, should explain its stand on the use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) that necessitated the alleged move to sack the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu.

Yakubu at the training of master trainers on election technology for the 2023 general election in Abuja, yesterday, said the clashes and denial of use of public facilitieswere“notonlyviolationsof theElectoralAct2022 but also negate the voluntary commitment by all political parties and candidates to the letter and spirit of the Peace Accord signed about three weeks ago under the auspices of the National Peace Committee (NPC).”

 

According to the INEC Chairman, “Parties, candidates and their supporters should not by acts of commission or omission further complicate the prevailing security situation in the country. “A peaceful electioneering is critical to the conduct of peaceful and credible elections.”

 

He assured that the commission would continue to monitor the situation closely, adding that a meeting with leaders of political parties would be convened next week “to discuss, among the other issues, the imperative of peaceful campaigns and equal access to public facilities.

 

“In the same vein, the Commission will also meet with security agencies under the auspices of the Inter- Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) next week.”

On the training, Yakubu said the commission was convinced that a critical success factor in the deployment of technology in elections is training, adding that the need to build capacity of the staff involved in handling devices during the accreditation process and respond effectivelytoanyglitchesthat might occurduring elections, informed the exercise.

He noted that INEC’s plan for the 2023 general election is to commence the training of election officials early and for a longer period of time for optimalunderstandingof the processes and procedures, in order to serve Nigerians better, because, “a key component of this effort is election technology.”

 

Ontheirpart, theOhaneze Youths, in a statement by its Secretary-General, Nwada Ike Chiamaka, referred to a statement credited to a faction of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo loyal to Governor Uzodinma which called for for the resignation of the INEC chairman. It accused the Imo governor of “clandestine moves to sacktheINECchairmanand stop the use of BVAS.”

 

“We know for a fact that all these moves are meant to thwart the efforts the Commission under the leadership of its current chairman as put in place to ensure the success of the 2023 general election.

 

“We also call on Prof Yakubu to ignore all these moves and concentrate on theoneroustaskof delivering credible elections in 2023,” the group advised

 

