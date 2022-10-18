Campaigns: We’re worried over attacks at opponents, denial access to public facilities – INEC

*Ohaneze to Uzodinma: Come clean on use of BVAS

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed worry at the reports of clashes among parties and their supporters in some states of the country during the ongoing electioneering campaign.

The Commission also cautioned state and Federal Governments against reported denial of access to public facilities for parties and candidates for campaigns.

This is as Ohanaeze Youths Movement said the camp of the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, should explain its stand on the use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) that necessitated the alleged move to sack the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof, Mahmood Yakubu.

Prof. Yakubu, at a training of master trainers on election technology for the 2023 general election in Abuja on Tuesday, said the clashes and denial of use of public facilities were “not only violations of the Electoral Act 2022 but also negate the voluntary commitment by all political parties and candidates to the letter and spirit of the Peace Accord signed about three weeks ago under the auspices of the National Peace Committee (NPC).”

According to the INEC Chairman: “Parties, candidates and their supporters should not by acts of commission or omission further complicate the prevailing security situation in the country.

“A peaceful electioneering campaign is critical to the conduct of peaceful and credible elections.”

He assured that the Commission would continue to monitor the situation closely, adding that a meeting with leaders of political parties would be convened next week “to discuss, among the other issues, the imperative of peaceful campaigns and equal access to public facilities.

“In the same vein, the Commission will also meet with the security agencies under the auspices of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) next week.”

The INEC Chairman explained that the Commission was convinced that a critical success factor in the deployment of technology in elections is training.

