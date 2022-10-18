News

Campaigns: We’re worried over attacks at opponents, denial access to public facilities – INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

*Ohaneze to Uzodinma: Come clean on use of BVAS

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed worry at the reports of clashes among parties and their supporters in some states of the country during the ongoing electioneering campaign.

The Commission also cautioned state and Federal Governments against reported denial of access to public facilities for parties and candidates for campaigns.

This is as Ohanaeze Youths Movement said the camp of the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, should explain its stand on the use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) that necessitated the alleged move to sack the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof, Mahmood Yakubu.

Prof. Yakubu, at a training of master trainers on election technology for the 2023 general election in Abuja on Tuesday, said the clashes and denial of use of public facilities were “not only violations of the Electoral Act 2022 but also negate the voluntary commitment by all political parties and candidates to the letter and spirit of the Peace Accord signed about three weeks ago under the auspices of the National Peace Committee (NPC).”

According to the INEC Chairman: “Parties, candidates and their supporters should not by acts of commission or omission further complicate the prevailing security situation in the country.

“A peaceful electioneering campaign is critical to the conduct of peaceful and credible elections.”

He assured that the Commission would continue to monitor the situation closely, adding that a meeting with leaders of political parties would be convened next week “to discuss, among the other issues, the imperative of peaceful campaigns and equal access to public facilities.

“In the same vein, the Commission will also meet with the security agencies under the auspices of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) next week.”

The INEC Chairman explained that the Commission was convinced that a critical success factor in the deployment of technology in elections is training.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NCDC confirms 111 new COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 111 new coronavirus infections in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The agency recorded the new cases in its latest update on Wednesday. Lagos topped the list of states with new infections with 31 positive samples, followed by Gombe and Kaduna with 18 […]
News

2023: North’s tenure has not expired yet – Dokpesi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

…..Says APC clamouring for S’West presidency Chairman, Technical Committee for the actualization of Atiku Abubakar Presidential Ambition, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Thursday said the tenure of the North to occupy the presidential seat has not yet expired. He said the North should produce the next President of the country in the 2023 general elections in line […]
News

Wike accuses oil firms of conspiring to make Niger Delta unsafe

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has accused international oil companies of conspiring with others to present the Niger Delta as unsafe in order not to relocate their corporate headquarters to the region. Wike, who made the allegation yesterday at the official inauguration of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) corporate headquarters in Port Harcourt, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica