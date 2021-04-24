Campbell wants Dangote to take over Arsenal

Kevin Campbell, a former Arsenal player, has admitted that he is on board with the Arsenal fans who are calling for Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote to become the club’s new owner. Stan Kroenke has remained an unpopular owner of the north London side and the American’s mistake in joining the proposed European Super League has seen Arsenal fans calling for his departure from their club. One man who has indicated an interest in becoming the club’s owner is Dangote. e has reportedly claimed via Football London that he would try to buy the club this year if he finishes his refinery project.

Some Arsenal fans believe the time has come for him to fulfil his promise as they have no interest in struggling under the ownership of Kroenke anymore. Campbell was asked if he would love the Nigerian to take over the club and he admits that he would absolutely love to see his team in the hands of the businessman. When asked if he would welcome a Dangote takeover, Campbell said via Football In sider: “100 per cent, I would love to see him take over. “First and foremost he is a massive fan of Arsenal. He is also one of the wealthiest guys around. He has got the money.

That is the key. He has more than got the money. “As a fan of the club he would want to put us back on the right footing. 100 per cent, I would love it to happen. I would absolutely love it. “At the end of the day, all fans can hope for is an owner who cares. You want the owner to put the best possible product out on the pitch. “It is not like how it was in the 70s and 80s. These football clubs are global entities.”

