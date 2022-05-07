CAN accuses ICC prosecutor of playing games over religious violence, extremism in Nigeria

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has expressed its disappointment and shock over the manner in which prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Mr. Karim Khan, was handling its petition on religious violence and extremism, which has led to the deaths of many Christians in the country. A statement signed by CAN’s President, Revd. Samson Ayokunle, General Secretary, Barr. Joseph Daramola, and Director Legal & Public Affairs, Barr. Comfort Ochigbue on Friday in Abuja, queried Khan’s action. While lamenting that the number of Christians killed in the country has continued to increase, CAN noted that it was still hopeful justice would be served by the ICC, despite the writing on the wall, which depicts Khan was playing political games and unwilling to engage with victims of atrocity, let alone Christian victims.

The statement partly reads: “At the International Criminal Court, the situation of Nigeria has since 11 December 2020 been in limbo between the closing of the Preliminary Examination stage and the making of a request for leave to open an investigation. “There is a great deal of explanation to be done for this state of affairs.

Yet, Mr Khan only met with members of the government of Nigeria, and seems not to have discussed this. “We note that at least one of the individuals that he met has been identified to the Prosecutor’s office as a potential candidate for prosecution. “Mr Khan is clearly playing a political game, and is prioritising relations with the government of Nigeria. “CAN is dismayed that the word ‘victim’ only appeared twice in his statement, and both times they were in bland stock-phrases. “This is no accident, it reveals that this Prosecutor is not interested in standing up for victims of atrocity, but is trying to unburden himself of the Nigeria situation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...