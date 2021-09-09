Can America prevent the Third World War? (1)

Afghanistan conundrum reminds the world of the ever present danger of Third World War. Can there be a Third World War? The answer is yes, if the world fails to learn the hard lessons of history. Ingredients for Third World War started in 1945 immediately after World War II when defunct USSR and USA carved up Germany into two for occupation and that Super Power rivalry kick-started the arms race and supremacy war between the USA and its North Atlantic alliance and the USSR-led Warsaw Pact bloc. But the Third World War will be a religious one as it will be a contest between Islam and Christianity majorly but other world religious will be willy-nilly drawn into it.

War by human nature is an inevitable part of march of civilization. War is part of human activities and happens when reason and wisdom are overwhelmed by base instincts of man especially when the pull of ego overwhelms his reason and commonsense. Passions of man such as his greed, hatred, anger and pride make war inevitable in human affairs.

As an individual, a man covets a thing of value or even not so valuable but so long such thing becomes an object of attraction it becomes valuable and therefore translates to an object of covetousness. Having been transformed to object of value, covetousness ensues and the greed to acquire it increases with intensity and no effort will be spared to realize the acquisition of this object of desire and whatever be the obstacle to the realization of its acquisition attracts the anger of the claimant whose pride must be satisfied with the acquisition of this prized object.

World resources presently are objects of covetousness for imperialism which replaced colonialism that solved the problem of outlet for store and/or/investment of surplus value for 18th century capitalism. Imperialism replaced colonialism after decolonization between 1947 and 1975.

Things of value are subject of private property. It is civilization that instituted private property. Private property is acquired because civilization has ascribed value to the item and so becomes valuable and capable of acquisition and a store of value to private ownership. Private property has been the source of human conflicts from the early man to the present man. Private property is identifiable with individuals, groups and countries that hold private property, access or control over it and protect it.

The acquisition of property, ownership and protection generate conflicts. Conflicts generate wars. History is replete with wars fought between individuals, families, communities and countries in contests over property and they are countless. Of these wars, the modern man has witnessed two world wars within a space of just three decades (1914-1945).

The two world wars were the result of the scramble for world resources by way of having unchallengeable access or control and to achieve dominion of humanity. March of civilization has spawned economic and political ideologies that drive this quest for control or hegemony and this human desire generates conflicts which culminate in wars. Feudalism, the economic system that concentrated the ownership of means of production in the hands of one man, usually the ruler or his coterie of the ruling class ensure that the conflict do not go beyond the economic enclave or few enclaves, for instance civil wars within a country or wars between two or more countries in contest over a disputed economic property, be it land, natural resources or control of access to land or natural resources. However, at the beginning of 18th century when feudalism and autocracy were challenged and contested by the middle class which led to severe economic and political crises in many European countries especially France, Britain, Germany, Spain, etc, the middle class triumphed in most of the civil wars that erupted in their societies and it succeeded the ancien regime by seizing power to control the economy and politics of the nations.

From 1750, industrial revolution spearhead by this new class of rulers led by the middle class unfurled the economic and political ideologies of capitalism and democracy. Capitalism and democracy eschewed dictatorship while promoting freedom, rule of law and equality. The essential nature of the economic ideology of capitalism is that it is not land-based quite unlike feudalism that is tied to land. Land is important in capitalism being one of the economic factors alongside capital (money) and labour but it is not the ultimate value.

Being not tied to land, capitalism transcends national borders and aims at turning the world into one unified economic entity which it has now achieved by means of universal fiscal exchange, transportation and communication and international law. By 1750, Britain became the hub of this new economic ideology as it led the industrial revolution in Europe and hotly followed up by France, Germany, Denmark and other European countries. Now one of the chief tenets of capitalism is that capital must be plugged somewhere by way of sourcing raw materials, marketing the finished industrial products to consumers and also sourcing labour.

Finding outlets for this European capital led to competition between these European countries (Britain, France, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Denmark) which kicked-off the exploration of new colonies in Africa and Asia as the 17th Century feudalism crisis snowballing to colonization of Americas and Australia has by 18th century unraveled under the weight of contradictions of capitalism culminating to capitalist revolutions in Europe and later America. Under feudalism, which was already suffering the pangs of decay, America, Australia and parts of Asia were carved up and shared by Britain, Spain, France and Denmark.

By the middle of 18th century, feudalism was under serious threat as capitalism gained ascendancy and with its success in France, Britain and Germany, the capitalist took control of European nations and built up modern capitalist system in a maze of industrial concerns all over the world. The success of capitalism in Europe led to exploration and expansion into Africa and Asia to source raw materials for industries, labour by importing slaves and the establishment of markets for European industrial goods then suffocating European countries.

These scrambling countries managed the conflicts by calling a conference (1884/85 Berlin Conference) to decide the sharing of Africa between them and that they did without qualms or consideration of principles of customary international law. The economic and political rivalries sparked-off by the new capitalist ideology set Europe on edge as each country sought to reorganize their political economies to achieve hegemonic influence outside its boundary. The craze to reorganize led to nationalism whereby Germanic states sought unification which was accomplished under Otto von Bismarck.

Many outlying states having some kind of affinity were corralled into unified Germany. This quest to achieve hegemony over some neighbouring states led to asserting hegemonic right over tenuously asserted contiguity and cultural affinity. Germany led in this hegemonic assertion of rights especially over some Balkan states and the political crises ignited in Germany and most states of Western Europe especially Britain, France, Poland, Belgium, etc., led to World War I. At the end of this war in 1919 that engulfed the entire world leaving it with humongous destruction of human and materials resources did not teach man any lesson.

America had intervened in the war on the side of Britain and its allies and by reason of that outcome became a significant player in international politics. America (USA) hitherto, a colony of Britain between 1630s and 1776 had created a capitalist society and a constitutional and democratic state that has remained the bastion of the capitalist world and constitutional democracy. USA after the World War I did not assume world leadership in 1919 when the war ended but Britain continued to pose as the leader of the world. USA’s absence of commitment to the ideals and legal framework of the League of Nations led to its failure.

With time, British subterfuge and mischief against Germany which it made to pay unconscionable reparation meant to punish rather than achieve justice and international cooperation and entente boomeranged and prepared the ground for World War II.

