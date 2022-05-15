Can Arsenal pull off a win against Tottenham?

Arsenal is set for a crucial battle against Tottenham Hotspur in one of their final six games for the Premier League 2021-22 season. The Gunners are looking to pull off their fifth win in a row with the hopes of a top four finish, and this game is next on that list.

While there have been a lot of tough seasons for Arsenal in the past few years, the club has shown huge growth in their 2021-22 run. They went from nearing relegation all the way to the fourth spot in the Premier League table.

This says a lot about the high volume of punters who engage in Bitcoin betting and root for Arsenal to win big in the season. A lot of analysts say that this has been the best run under the Mikel Arteta era, and that continues to be proven one game after another.

With the game against the Spurs coming up, it is easy to expect that the Gunners are pushing for a big win to keep their strong pace up and running. This is going to be one of the hottest games that Arsenal needs to win with just a few more games to go.

Arsenal’s possible lineup

Arsenal’s recent win against Leeds United saw them field a unique 4-2-3-1 lineup — a high defensive focus for the Gunners. This has been one of the biggest improvements for Arsenal in the 2022 season, and they are reaping the benefits of it.

Playing without their lead star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Eddie Nketiah took the game into his own hands and scored two goals in the first 10 minutes of the match. After that, it was all Arsenal’s defence all the way to the finish.

Arsenal’s defence hampered Leeds and held them to just three shots in the whole game. They only had one shot on target, which was a goal from Diego Llorente. Leeds also had 36% possession of the ball and only had 364 passes for a 78% pass rate.

On the other hand, Arsenal was able to capitalise on both ends of the pitch. The Gunners had 19 shots with nine of those close to the bottom of the net. That was huge proof that they were more efficient than ever. The team also had 64% of the ball to go along with 621 passes for 89% pass rate.

Arsenal’s chances against Tottenham

The last time Arsenal played a game against the Spurs was in September 2021, where the Gunners pulled off a 3-1 win at home. Goals from Emile Smith-Rowe, Bukayo Saka, and Auba turned up the engines for the Gunners as they closed out the match as early as the 34th minute.

The Spurs were left searching for answers, and they could not find a way to answer, save for a goal from Son Heung-min. They were held to just 10 shots with four on target and they only had 54% possession of the ball to go along with 485 passes for 85% accuracy.

Arsenal, on the other hand, played with a lot of consistency in their games, going for 12 shots with seven almost on the bottom of the net. They also had 46% of the ball but managed to put up 431 passes for a high passing rate of 82%.

Since the Gunners have improved well in their games, it is also easy to expect that they can trump the Spurs one more time and win on the road. The battle of North London has just got more exciting.

What’s at stake for Arsenal?

Arsenal’s shot at the top four finish is yet to be locked in. With 18 points up for grabs, it is easy to expect that there is still more to come for Arsenal, and the Gunners will need every point they can get to lock the fourth spot.

Tottenham is not that far behind, so it is a must for Arsenal to close out the game with a bang if they hope to stave off the Spurs from coming back and stealing the fourth spot from them. This is the endgame of the 2021-22 season and Arsenal needs to finish strong and make this a season to remember.

This is a make or break game for Arsenal. Those who are into Bitcoin betting should know that Arsenal is not one team to give up so easily, and the club would do whatever it takes to win. This just means that the Gunners are a safe pick in this coming North London showdown.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...