CAN asks Christians to forgive Sterling Bank over advert

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has appealed to Christians, particularly those who have boycotted Sterling Bank over its detestable Easter advert to accept the bank’s apology and forgive.

To this end, CAN warned corporate bodies and others to steer clear of insensitive public messages that could trigger religious crises.

The Christian body who thanked Christian youths for heeding to its directive against taking to the streets to protest also thanked individuals who intervened in ensuring peace.

A statement signed by CAN’s General Secretary, Joseph Bade Daramola reads: “The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria has forgiven the Sterling Bank and its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman over the provocative and demeaning Easter greeting advertised by the Bank where the Bank compared the Resurrection of Jesus Christ to ‘Agege Bread.’

“Thereafter, the bank has written an acceptable and genuine apology letter dated 20 April, 2022 to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) personally signed by the Chief Executive Officer, Abubakar Suleiman. Equally, some wel- meaning and highly placed Nigerians have been appealing to CAN to forgive in the Christian spirit and in consonance with the message of Easter.

“As a result of this development, CAN has resolved to forgive Sterling Bank and its Chief Executive. We always remember that ‘to err is human and to forgive is divine.’ In taking this step, we are following the footsteps of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ who asked God to forgive those who nailed Him to the cross unjustly and has taught us to always forgive.”

It continued:”We hereby call on all Christians in the country to join us in forgiving the Sterling Bank and its management. Those who are considering stopping patronising the bank as a result of the blunder should stop the process but instead continue doing business with the bank.

“We appeal to corporate institutions, especially the banks, to be more sensitive, considerate and professional in handling their public messages. Whatever that can cause religious crises in the country should be avoided at all costs, both by the government and the business sector…”

