News Top Stories

CAN blames Buhari for Nigeria’s woes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta The National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Samson Ayokunle, yesterday, blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for Nigeria’s woes, saying the President is incompetent to lead the country.

 

The CAN President said Buhari has failed to take drastic steps in solving the myriads of problems confronting Nigeria, insisting that the insecurity and other vices being witnessed in the country were as a result of negligence on the part of Buhari’s administration.

 

Ayokunle stated this in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, while speaking at the Holy Convocation, organised by the Victory Life Bible Church (VLBC).

 

The CAN President also accused Buhari of religious and ethnic bias, especially in the recent appointments of service chiefs, alleging that the appointments were lopsided along ethnic and religious lines.

 

He also described the appointments as deliberate attempt by the government to put a particular ethnic and religious group in important positions of decision making while others would be subjected. Ayokunle, who spoke on the theme of the convocation: “The State Of The Nation:

 

The Way Forward”, said the current administration had taken time in faulting the past administration whereas it has failed in bringing different ethnic and religious groups in the country in unison.

 

The CAN President, who also expressed worry about the spate of insecurity and criminality in the country, lamented that criminals are being “more professional” than various security outfits in Nigeria.

 

He said: “We put you there to secure the nation, we didn’t put you there to be complaining about bad leaders.

 

“The criminals are behaving more professionally than the regular law enforcement agents. You were complaining about    past leaders, we knew that the past leaders didn’t do well and we approach you to make change. “Who are you afraid of and for what are you afraid of, especially when we have seen you doing it at the national level and you are incompetent? We cannot continue like this.

 

“The appointments were lopsided along ethnic and religious group and each time we accuse the government, they will say we are attacking Muslims. We are only accusing the government. “I wonder if the Muslims are working with the government or they are collaborators.

 

The Muslims have always disrespected us by attacking us. We have never ever accused the Muslim group of anything. “The appointments are also a deliberate attempt by the government to put a particular ethnic and religious group in important positions of decision making while others will be put under them.”

 

He maintained that Nigeria needs a patriotic and selfless leader that would do things aright with the fear of God and the interest humanity.

 

Ayokunle identified corruption, banditry, insecurity, lopsided appointments, unemployment, poor infrastructure and bad economy, among others, as major issues that must be tackled headlong for peace and progress to reign.

 

He charged Christians in positions of authority to be “shining light”, urging them not to fear or be feeble when they foresee any danger

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Armed Forces Day : PMB Ushers In Salvation At Last

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Jesus Christ acquiesced to his challengers because he was on a divine mission. So, it was needless disrupting the course of its divine fulfilment. Nigeria’s leadership by President Muhammadu Buhari aligns with the same tenor. Like Christ, the President is on a messianic, redemptive and regenerative mission in Nigeria. He came with an unalloyed mind […]
News

Delta floats N4.2bn fish market on Atlantic Ocean ban

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The Delta State Government has established a market at Oghoye, a fishing community along the shores of the Atlantic Ocean, worth N4.2 billion to boost trade and industrial development of the state. Oghoye is a fishing community in the Warri North Local Government Area of the state, and it is about a 15-minute drive to […]
Faith Top Stories

Save Nigeria from total collapse –Archbishop Akubeze

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria and Archbishop of Benin City, His Eminence Augustine Akubeze, has called on Nigerians and relevant political institutions to work with the fear of God and save Nigeria from total collapse. He made the call while delivering a passionate address to the nation to commemorate the 60th […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica