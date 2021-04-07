CAN blames Buhari for Nigeria’s woes

Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta The National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Samson Ayokunle, yesterday, blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for Nigeria’s woes, saying the President is incompetent to lead the country.

The CAN President said Buhari has failed to take drastic steps in solving the myriads of problems confronting Nigeria, insisting that the insecurity and other vices being witnessed in the country were as a result of negligence on the part of Buhari’s administration.

Ayokunle stated this in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, while speaking at the Holy Convocation, organised by the Victory Life Bible Church (VLBC).

The CAN President also accused Buhari of religious and ethnic bias, especially in the recent appointments of service chiefs, alleging that the appointments were lopsided along ethnic and religious lines.

He also described the appointments as deliberate attempt by the government to put a particular ethnic and religious group in important positions of decision making while others would be subjected. Ayokunle, who spoke on the theme of the convocation: “The State Of The Nation:

The Way Forward”, said the current administration had taken time in faulting the past administration whereas it has failed in bringing different ethnic and religious groups in the country in unison.

The CAN President, who also expressed worry about the spate of insecurity and criminality in the country, lamented that criminals are being “more professional” than various security outfits in Nigeria.

He said: “We put you there to secure the nation, we didn’t put you there to be complaining about bad leaders.

“The criminals are behaving more professionally than the regular law enforcement agents. You were complaining about past leaders, we knew that the past leaders didn’t do well and we approach you to make change. “Who are you afraid of and for what are you afraid of, especially when we have seen you doing it at the national level and you are incompetent? We cannot continue like this.

“The appointments were lopsided along ethnic and religious group and each time we accuse the government, they will say we are attacking Muslims. We are only accusing the government. “I wonder if the Muslims are working with the government or they are collaborators.

The Muslims have always disrespected us by attacking us. We have never ever accused the Muslim group of anything. “The appointments are also a deliberate attempt by the government to put a particular ethnic and religious group in important positions of decision making while others will be put under them.”

He maintained that Nigeria needs a patriotic and selfless leader that would do things aright with the fear of God and the interest humanity.

Ayokunle identified corruption, banditry, insecurity, lopsided appointments, unemployment, poor infrastructure and bad economy, among others, as major issues that must be tackled headlong for peace and progress to reign.

He charged Christians in positions of authority to be “shining light”, urging them not to fear or be feeble when they foresee any danger

