CAN blames govt’s inaction for bloody violence over hijab at Kwara school

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kwara State chapter, has blamed the recent bloody violence, which occurred at the Oyun Baptist High School (OBHS), Ijagbo in Oyun Local Government Area of the state on the state government, saying it could have been averted if the government had hearkened to an earlier appeal by the Christian body.

CAN, in a statement jointly signed by its Acting Chairman, Bishop S. T. G. Adewole and Secretary, Reverend R. I. Ibitoye, recalled their letter of appeal to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on January 25, 2022, urging him “to urgently intervene in the ongoing hijab crisis in OBHS and other Mission Schools in Oyun and Offa Local Government Areas,” saying to their dismay the appeal was neglected by the state government.

They said: “To put the record straight, precisely on 2nd February, 2022, some Muslim fanatics with some Muslim female students of OBHS Ijagbo staged a protest in Ijagbo town and later came to Ilorin to continue the protest at the Government House chanting slogans like ‘no school tomorrow except with Hijab’, and the following day (i.e. 3rd February, 2022) they were mobilised with dangerous weapons to unleash mayhem on the innocent Christian Proprietors; these weapons were freely used by these fundamentalists.

“The report at our disposal indicates that an innocent passerby was also attacked and macheted by these Muslim fanatics. The individual was not a Christian as wrongfully claimed by some people. The fellow later reappeared, reinforced with his fellow thugs and retaliated, this led to serious fracas with the Muslim protesters. It was the timely intervention of the security agents that restored normalcy at the school gate.”

They accused the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development of being undiplomatic in her ways of handling the matter at stake, adding that her action has continued to generate religious tension as she was not proactive enough when an earlier protest was staged on February 2, 2022 by some Muslims. For CAN, a prompt response would have averted that violence at the OBGS Ijagbo.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...