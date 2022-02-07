CAN blames Kwara over hijab violence

The Kwara State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has blamed the state government for Thursday’s violent clash between Christians and Muslims over the wearing of hijab by female Muslim students of Oyun Baptist High School (OBHS), Ijagbo in Oyun Local Government Area.

A pupil was allegedly shot dead, with four others were said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The state government reacted by shutting down the school. In a statement by its acting Chairman, Bishop S. T. G. Adewole and Secretary, Rev. R. I. Ibitoye, CAN recalled their letter of appeal to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on January 25, urging him “to urgently intervene in the ongoing hijab crisis in OBHS and other mission schools in Oyun and Offa local government areas”, saying to their dismay the appeal was neglected by the state government.

The body said: “To put the record straight, precisely on 2nd February 2022, some Muslim fanatics with some Muslim female students of OBHS staged a protest in Ijagbo town and later came to Ilorin to continue the protest at Government House chanting slogans like ‘no school tomorrow except with hijab’, and the following day they were mobilised with weapons to unleash mayhem on innocent Christian proprietors. These weapons were freely used by fundamentalists.

“The report at our disposal indicatesthatinnocentpassersby were also attacked with machetes by the Muslim fanatics.

The individual was not a Christian as wrongfully claimed by some people. The fellow later reappeared, reinforced with his fellow thugs and retaliated; this led to the serious fracas with the Muslim protesters.

It was the timely intervention of the security agents that restored normalcy at the School gate.” It added: “That at no time did Kwara CAN and stakeholders sign/concede to any agreement or policy with the state government on the use of hijab as it is being claimed by the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibo Kawu.

