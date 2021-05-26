News

CAN: Clamour for restructuring, says true federalism misunderstood

Following the agitations by some groups within the country that some regions should be carved out of Nigeria, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, has stated the move will not solve the challenges confronting the country. Ayokunle, who called for the appraisal of the entire system, stated that the clamour for restructuring and true federalism in the country has been bastardized The CAN President, who stated this in Akure, the state capital during an interview, averred that breakup of the country is not the best approach but a continuous democratic dialogue that will take care of the nation’s diversity.

According to him, a round table to fashion out the best ways to live together as a united country should be the focus of everyone. He said: “Let’s appraise and renew the way we are doing things. The word restructuring has been bastardised and misunderstood. But there is no company or organisation that remains the same forever without going moribund.

“There is need for appraisal, there is need for repositioning, there is need for upgrading in other for us to do things together.” While highlighting the strength in the country’s diversity, the cleric urged the federal government to promote unity among the federating units.

News Top Stories

Obasanjo, Gumi meet over insecurity

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeo kuta

… recommend special courts to prosecute bandits, kidnappers, terrorists …urge Nigerians to desist from blame game, ethnic back-up to crimes   Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and renowned Islamic scholar, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, yesterday met behind closed-doors, with a call for the establishment of special courts to “deal promptly with cases of banditry, kidnapping, ransom demanding […]
News

Atiku receives COVID-19 vaccine in Dubai

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has received a jab of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. This was revealed by a media personality, Dele Momodu, who shared pictures showing Atiku receiving the jab in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. “Former Vice President, The Wazirin Adamawa, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, receives Pfizer COVID-19 jab vaccination,” Momodu captioned the pictures on […]
News

Ebonyi accuses PDP of sponsoring fake news

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA Aba kaliki

Ebonyi state government, yesterday accused opposition People’s Democratic Party(PDP) of sponsoring fake news in the state   The state Commissioner for Information and State orientation, Uchenna Orji made the accusation while reacting to social media posts against wife of the state Governor, Mrs Rachael Umahi titled “I will not vote my husband in APC” which […]

