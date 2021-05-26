CAN: Clamour for restructuring, says true federalism misunderstood

Following the agitations by some groups within the country that some regions should be carved out of Nigeria, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, has stated the move will not solve the challenges confronting the country. Ayokunle, who called for the appraisal of the entire system, stated that the clamour for restructuring and true federalism in the country has been bastardized The CAN President, who stated this in Akure, the state capital during an interview, averred that breakup of the country is not the best approach but a continuous democratic dialogue that will take care of the nation’s diversity.

According to him, a round table to fashion out the best ways to live together as a united country should be the focus of everyone. He said: “Let’s appraise and renew the way we are doing things. The word restructuring has been bastardised and misunderstood. But there is no company or organisation that remains the same forever without going moribund.

“There is need for appraisal, there is need for repositioning, there is need for upgrading in other for us to do things together.” While highlighting the strength in the country’s diversity, the cleric urged the federal government to promote unity among the federating units.

