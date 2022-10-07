News

CAN commends Buhari, military for train passengers’ release

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has praised 21-year-old Azurfa Lois for refusing to convert to another religion while in the captivity of Boko Haram terrorists for over 190 days. Lois was one of the last batch of 23 kidnapped kidnapped train passengers. In a statement yesterday, CAN President, Daniel Okoh, said Lois was reported to have stood her ground to remain a Christian despite threats of being married off to one of the terrorists and forced to convert to another faith. He said: “Her story is a testimony that God Almighty, who watches over his people, will neither sleep nor slumber, but will sustain and rescue them even from the throes of death.

“We also congratulate all the families of the train victims for having them back alive, and encourage them to understand that the unpleasant circumstances they have gone through since the night of the attack will produce the godly fruits of endurance, good character and hope, for God Almighty still speaks to his people in every situation.”

The Archbishop commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the security forces for the safe release of the remaining 23 kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna train passengers. “The successful release of the remaining hostages in line with the President’s earlier directive not only indicates that the authorities mean serious business but are ready to muster the required political will to end the reign of terror in parts of the country.”

 

