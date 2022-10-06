CAN commends Buhari, security agencies over release of Azurfa Lois, 22 other train hostages

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed delight over the safe release of the remaining 23 kidnapped train passengers held in captivity by Boko Haram terrorists.

CAN, while commending President Muhammadu Buhari for the development, said it signposts the efforts of the Federal Government at combating the nation’s common enemy which is insecurity.

The Christian body specially commended 21-year-old Azurfa Lois, one of the captives who was reportedly unflinching in her faith in Christ Jesus, despite threats by the terrorists to marry her off to one of them and forcefully convert her to another faith.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, noted that the successful release of the remaining hostages in line with the President’s earlier directive not only indicates that the authorities mean serious business, but are ready to muster the required political will to end the reign of terror in parts of the country.

