News

CAN commends Buhari, security agencies over release of Azurfa Lois, 22 other train hostages

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed delight over the safe release of the remaining 23 kidnapped train passengers held in captivity by Boko Haram terrorists.

CAN, while commending President Muhammadu Buhari for the development, said it signposts the efforts of the Federal Government at combating the nation’s common enemy which is insecurity.

The Christian body specially commended 21-year-old Azurfa Lois, one of the captives who was reportedly unflinching in her faith in Christ Jesus, despite threats by the terrorists to marry her off to one of them and forcefully convert her to another faith.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, noted that the successful release of the remaining hostages in line with the President’s earlier directive not only indicates that the authorities mean serious business, but are ready to muster the required political will to end the reign of terror in parts of the country.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Court remands businessman for producing fake engine oil

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of a businessman, Ibegbu Anayo, in police custody, for allegedly producing and distributing adulterated Total and Mobil automobile engine lubricants. The order was sequel to Anayo’s arraignment by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on a 12-count of producing substandard engine […]
News

Ukwa youths kick against Wabara’s interference in LG poll

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Youths from Ndoki, Ukwa East LGA of Abia State have asked Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to stop a former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, from allegedly imposing his younger brother, Chucks Wabara as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state’s December Council elections. The youth wing of the Ndoki Peoples Freedom Movement, Port […]
News Top Stories

Alleged affiliation with al-Qaeda, Taliban: PDP wants DSS to quiz Pantami

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to invite the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, for questioning over his alleged affiliations with the Taliban and Al-Qaeda.   The party also demands his sack by President Muhammadu Buhari from his cabinet, given the sensitivity of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica