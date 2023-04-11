CAN Commends Peak Milk’s Sincerity, Withdrawal Of Offensive Advert

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has commended manufacturers of peak milk brand, FrieslandCampina WAMCO, for taking responsibility and issuing a public apology following the controversial Good Friday social media post that was deemed disrespectful to the Christian faith.

General Secretary of CAN, Barr. Joseph Daramola in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja acknowledged the prompt response and sincerity of the company in recognizing the insensitivity of their social media post and taking necessary steps to make amends. As Christians, we believe in forgiveness, and we accept the apology of the company.

He said: We call on other organizations and individuals to learn from this incident and be mindful of their actions and statements, especially in matters concerning religion and spirituality. We urge all Nigerians to embrace tolerance, respect, and peaceful coexistence, regardless of our diverse religious beliefs.

“As we continue to celebrate the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, we pray for God’s grace and mercy to continually guide us and strengthen us in our daily endeavors. We hope that this incident will foster a more cordial and respectful relationship between the company and the Christian community.”

The management of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc had earlier withdrawn its controversial social media advert; the use of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ as a metaphor to promote their product on Good Friday.

This had generated an uproar with many describing the advert as blasphemous, for which the company had apologised to CAN pledging not to repeat such again.

The Company in a letter titled “Apology For The Good Friday Social Media Post By The Peak Brand” dated April 10, 2023, and addressed to the CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, acknowledged the sensitivity of the social media advert considering the sobriety of the season.

The letter which was signed by the Executive Director of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc (Corporate Affairs), Ore Famurewa, and sighted by New Telegraph Tuesday morning, said the advert was never intended to “make light of the significance of the season nor to inordinately exploit the unmatched sacrifice of Jesus Christ.”

The letter reads: “On behalf of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, I hereby tender our unreserved apology to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as well as to the Christian community at large for the recent Good Friday social media post on the Company’s Social Media Handle.

“We acknowledge the sensitivity of the social media post considering the sobriety of the season. It was neither intended to make light of the significance of the season nor to inordinately exploit the unmatched sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

“We wish to inform the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that the social media post has since been withdrawn.

“We hereby reiterate our commitment to our unwavering mission of nourishing Nigerians while maintaining the utmost respect for all religious laws, tenets, and guidelines.

“Once again, please accept our deepest apology and pledge to prevent a reoccurrence of such in the future.”

CAN in a statement on Monday, had said it was considering sanctioning such an insensitive act, including asking its members and well meaning Nigerians to boycott the product.

CAN demand immediate withdrawal and an unreserved apology from the company.

